COOS BAY — Salem Academy’s nine-point lead had disappeared.
De La Salle North Catholic used the fourth quarter to chip away at the deficit and with 45 seconds left in Saturday’s fourth place boys game at Marshfield High School, everything was tied at 43-43.
But before the defense could get set, Salem Academy’s Luke Miller sprinted up the floor and, with 31 seconds to play, hit what would end up being a game-winning layup to give the Crusaders a 45-43 win.
“A lot of emotions are going through my head right now. All the seniors, we all worked as a team. We worked all our careers for us and there are so many emotions right now,” said Miller, who finished with a team-high 17 points and was still trying to process what had just happened.
“Man, everything is jumbled in my head right now. We needed a bucket and seniors needed to step up. We wanted to get the ball and get two points.”
It was all part of Salem Academy’s unconventional route to the fourth-place trophy.
“It’s interesting because they really came in thinking we would play St. Mary’s, Dayton and De La Salle but we thought we would go the other way,” said Salem Academy head coach Ryan Kendall.
Instead of heading to the semifinals, the No. 3 Crusaders fell to eventual fifth-place finishers St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals on Thursday. In the consolation round Salem Academy downed No. 2 Dayton before hanging on in Saturday’s win.
“That’s the parity of 3A basketball,” said Kendall.
In the opening of Saturday’s contest, there was a lot of energy, a lot of both teams sprinting the floor and not a lot of points to show for it. Salem Academy and De La Salle were a combined 4-of-30 in the opening quarter that ended with a 7-7 score line.
“I think it was nerves and excitement. That’s what it looked like,” said Kendall. “And fortunately, they were experiencing it as well because we couldn’t hit anything and they couldn’t either.”
Salem Academy’s offense got going in the second quarter behind Miller and Benett Bos. The duo combined for 16 of their team’s 23 first half points. Bos went on to finish with 14 points in addition to 13 rebounds.
“We talked about how they’re a good offensive rebounding team, they’re scrappy, quick guards, I just got to get every board. Every board I see I’ve got to grab that two hands, secure that thing and get it to one of my teammates,” said Bos.
Salem Academy outrebounded De La Salle 37-32.
With the Crusaders up nine in the third quarter the Knights began to click. De La Salle’s George Sadi was leading the way as he had all day. Sadi scored all seven points for the Knights in the opening quarter and finished with 17 in the game.
“We just tried to stay with it defensively until we could get shots to fall,” said De La Salle head coach James Broadous II. “Salem Academy is another well-coached team. Their team played good. Solid defense, they didn’t have too many breakdowns and we couldn’t exploit anything and they just made it tough for us to score.”
The Knights attempted 15 more field goals (17-of-58) than the Crusaders (18-of-43) but, throughout the day, were unable to string baskets together.
For Salem Academy, the fourth place victory was a big step for a team that had come up short of making it to the quarterfinals for the past two seasons.
“We’ve overcome a lot this year and we know how to win,” said Bos, who was named player of the game. “To finally be here and playing these games and experience Marshfield at its finest is something I will carry for the rest of my life. It’s awesome. It’s awesome.”