George Sadi repeated as Class 3A boys player of the year, while Edward Kirk of state champion Oregon Episcopal was named the top coach in voting by the state’s coaches.
Sadi had hoped to lead the Knights to a third-straight title, but their dreams were stopped by Oregon Episcopal in the quarterfinals at Marshfield High School back in March. The Aardvarks went on to win the title.
All of the players on the first team were in the tournament in the Bay Area.
Sadi was joined by Trey Foster of St. Mary’s, Charles Wilmott of Oregon Episcopal, Tyler Frieze of Creswell, Donminic Lewis of runner-up Cascade Christian and Josh Wart of Amity.
Wart, like Sadi, was a repeat selection for the first team.
Class 3A Boys
Player of the Year: George Sadi, De La Salle North Catholic
Coach of the Year: Edward Kirk, Oregon Episcopal
First Team — George Sadi, sr, De La Salle North Catholic; Trey Foster, sr, St. Mary’s; Charles Wilmott, jr, Oregon Episcopal; Tyler Frieze, sr, Creswell; Donminic Lewis, jr, Cascade Christian; Josh Wart, jr, Amity.
Second Team — Benett Bos, jr, Salem Academy; Conneer Rea, sr, Rainier; Dawson Ashley, jr, Dayton; Pedro Chavez, sr, Nyssa; Luca Pejovic-Nezhat, sr, Oregon Episcopal.
Third Team — Mason Gill, sr, Sutherlin; Kai Apo, sr, Creswell; Luke Miller, sr, Salem Academy; Andrew Vaughan, jr, Portland Adventist; Andrew Earl, sr, Umatilla.
Honorable Mention — Issac Abrams, sr, Riverdale; Ubedei McGautha, jr, De La Salle North Catholic; Kiegan Schaan, sr, Cascade Christian; Jett Sheng, sr, Catlin Gabel; Max Smith, jr, Pleasant Hill; Koby Williamson, sr, Santiam Christian.