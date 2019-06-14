Oregon State University catcher Adley Rutschman has completed a near complete sweep of the major national awards, including being announced the recipient of the Dick Howser Trophy on Friday.
The Dick Howser Trophy is the national player of the year award of the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Rutschman is the first Oregon State player to receive the honor and just the second from the Pac-12, following USC’s Mark Prior in 2001.
“Adley Rutschman certainly is deserving of the 2019 Dick Howser Trophy,” said David Feaster, the chairman of the Howser Trophy Committee. “He embodies all the characteristics required for this trophy — leadership, moral character and courage — besides his tremendous performance on the field.
“He has been a solid leader for one of the most respected baseball programs nationally.”
Rutschman also received the Golden Spikes Award earlier in the week and was named the national player of the year by Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America, Perfect Game and D1Baseball.com, as well as being named to various All-America teams.
He was the Pac-12 player of the year and co-defensive player of the year after a season that saw him bat .411, set an OSU single-season record with 76 walks, hit 17 home runs, drive in 58 runs and post a .575 on-base percentage that led the nation. He reached base in 56 of Oregon State’s 57 games. And he threw out 13 of the 27 base runners who tried to steal against him.
Last week, Rutschman was the top pick in the Major League Baseball draft by the Baltimore Orioles.
Oregon State and Oregon also both introduced their new head coaches Friday.
Oregon State picked former player Mitch Canham.
Canham was the captain of Oregon State’s national champion teams in 2006 and 2007.
“What an incredible day and a dream come true,” he said in a story on the OSU website after being named head coach. “Since stepping on the OSU campus in the summer of 2002, I felt a part of the Beaver family. The baseball program, Corvallis community, athletic department, faculty, donors and fans have been a huge part in transforming my life and helping me become the man I am today.
“I am eager to get back to Oregon State University and do our family and Beaver Nation proud.”
Canham returns to Oregon State after serving half a season as the manager of the Arkansas Travelers, the double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners in the Texas League. He led the squad to the division title for the first half of the season.
He was an All-American catcher at Oregon State. Over his career for the Beavers, he batted .314 with 31 doubles, eight triples, 25 home runs and 152 RBIs. He was part of teams that won a combined 145 games in his three seasons and went 27-6 in the postseason.
“Coach Canham is a winner plain and simple,” said Pat Casey, who coached OSU to the College World Series title last year and is now a senior associate athletic director for the university. “He represents the culture that so many OSU coaches and players have created.
“He was a tremendous leader as a student-athlete on and off the field and I have no doubt that the future of Oregon State baseball is in great hands.”
Canham was a first-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in the 2007 draft and spent four seasons in the organization, reaching as high as triple-A Portland. He also spent time with the Oakland, St. Louis, Kansas City and Washington organizations.
He spent the past four seasons as a manager in the Mariners organization and was the 2017 California League manager of the year after leading the Modesto Nuts to the league title.
Canham and his wife, Marlis, have two children, Mack and Mya.
Oregon, meanwhile, introduced Mark Wasikowski as its new head coach Friday.
Wasikowski was Purdue’s head coach the past three years, taking the Boilermakers from 10 wins the season before he arrived to 39 in 2018, when Purdue reached the NCAA regionals.
He also is a past assistant coach for the Ducks.
Wasikowski set the bar high for his new program.
“The standard at the University of Oregon is summarized in one word: championships,” he said in a story on the school’s website.
Wasikowski is familiar with success.
He was captain of the 1992 Pepperdine team that won the NCAA title and helped recruit players who brought the 2012 title to Arizona.
He spent five years as an assistant to former Oregon coach George Horton.
Horton restored Oregon’s program, which started back up in 2009.
“It’s a totally different place than where it was when (Horton) took the first run at getting the program to Omaha,” Wasikowski said, referring to the College World Series. “He started from the ground and built the program to a tremendous place for us to be able to springboard forward right now.
“This program started with a dream and a vision. It’s time to fulfill the dream.”
Wasikowski and his wife, Lori Jo, have two daughters, Joelle and Kelsey.