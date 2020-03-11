The South Coast Running Club’s oldest event, and one that covers a favorite training route of the legendary Steve Prefontaine, will be held Saturday.
The annual Run of Two Cities starts and ends on Eighth Court above the Mingus Park softball field and this year includes a kids run around the pond in the park for the first time.
The main races are a 10-kilometer run and a 5-kilometer run or walk, both extremely challenging and filled with hills. The longer event takes participants through downtown North Bend before returning to Mingus Park.
The race starts at 10 a.m. Registration and check-in will be held in the shelter in Mingus Park (it has been held on Eighth Court in the past).
The entry fee is $15 in advance for members of the running club and $25 for non-members. The price increases $5 on race day. The cost for people with running club family memberships is $15 for two or three members and $5 for each additional member, for runners who sign up the day of the race.
For more information, or to register, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.