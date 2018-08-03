CORVALLIS — Mike Riley was enjoying his time as an assistant coach with the Oregon State football program, happy to help out in whatever way first-year head coach Jonathan Smith needed.
Riley, who served two stints as the Beavers’ head coach, was back home in Corvallis after three seasons at Nebraska.
The level of stress was a far cry from the past 15 or so years as a head coach.
He mentioned that to his wife one night in the spring.
"I said the one thing I notice is I don’t have as much on my mind when I go home at night," he said.
That was about to change.
Around March, Riley was approached with an interesting proposition. The Alliance of American Football, a new spring league set to begin a 12-week season on Feb. 9, 2019, wanted him to be a part of the eight-team league.
With a team in San Antonio, where Riley owns a house and coached for two seasons (1991-92) in the now defunct World League of American Football, it seemed like a perfect fit.
Still, it was a difficult decision, one he didn’t make until June.
“I was conflicted,” Riley said Wednesday morning at Valley Football Center. “I really loved what I was doing (at Oregon State), but I was also really intrigued about being a head coach again."
He said the only way he would take the new gig was if he could also keep his current one.
“I was not ever going to do this other job unless I could stay connected to Oregon State,” Riley said. “It took me a couple of months to get it all figured out.”
Riley, who was hired as OSU's tight ends coach, won’t continue in that role as Smith announced the promotion of Brian Wozniak to that position last week.
Instead, Riley will serve the program in any way he can this fall. Smith noted Wednesday that could entail looking at upcoming opponents and providing an early scout.
“I’m so excited for coach Riley,” Wozniak said. “Anybody that knows him or that’s spent some time with him knows the type of man he is, the family man he is, the type of coach he is.”
Riley will be around Corvallis most of the time, working remotely most evenings with his other job. He will duck out here or there for league meetings and said he plans to have a staff in place by Oct. 1.
Training camp will begin in January with the championship game set for the weekend of April 26-28. Then it's back to Corvallis.
“I tell people the problem is that I’m going to have to worry about who wins for a long time,” Riley said with a laugh. “I won’t have a break.
“But that’s fine with me because I’m really, really honored to still be able to work here at Oregon State in any capacity they want and then get to coach that team down there.”
The Alliance of American Football was founded by TV mogul Charlie Ebersol along with former NFL executive and Hall of Famer Bill Polian.
“The most intriguing part to me and one of the reasons I was initially intrigued was I think there are really sound football people at the top of this thing,” Riley said.
According to the league website, “players will have state-of-the-art protection on the field and ample opportunities off it. The Alliance will provide players a comprehensive bonus system, post-football career planning as well as counseling and scholarship support for post-secondary education.”
Will this spring league, which Riley said will likely be comprised of players who have at some point been cut by an NFL team and are looking for a second chance, find more success than ones that have folded?
Riley did admit there are “so many ghosts of football past,” but thinks this league could prove to succeed where others have failed.
“So we’ve got a chance to do something special in football with something I think there is a void there and we can fill that void if we do it correctly,” he said. “It will be interesting. It won’t be easy and the first year will be crazy. But if we can get past the first year and get into the second, then it’s got a chance to take hold and it could become something I think that is fun for everybody.”
Until then, Riley will continue to focus on helping Smith and the Beavers rebuild this fall. Riley said his former quarterback is on the right track.
“He is definitely ready,” Riley said. “He’s got all these ideas in place that are really, really solid foundations for building a culture and building a football team. I watch it every day and I’m really impressed.”
It’s the best of both worlds these days for Riley, whose son lives in Texas and daughter in the mid-valley.
“I’ve got a pretty good deal,” he said.