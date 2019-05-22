REDMOND — North Bend’s softball team ran into a buzzsaw of a pitcher in their Class 5A playoff opener Wednesday and fell to Ridgeview 11-0.
“Their pitcher is good,” North Bend coach John Olson said of Ridgeview’s Allicitie Frost, who pitched a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts.
The Bulldogs got three base runners by walks, but only put two balls in play in fair territory — a fielder’s choice grounder and a pop-up in the seventh inning, both off the bat of Keira Young.
Olson said North Bend’s coaches set the pitching machine at 60 mph in advance of the game, hoping they were overestimating Frost’s speed to make it easier to catch up to her pitches. As it turns out, they didn’t set it high enough.
“She was in the 60s,” Olson said. “She brought it.”
While North Bend wasn’t able to get anything going, Ridgeview finished with 11 hits.
Still Olson, was pleased with the effort of Saige Vaughn in the circle.
“I thought Saige pitched very well for a freshman in the playoffs,” he said.
The Ravens never had a really big inning, but did score in five of the six innings they came to the plate.
Natalie Hill had two triples, three runs and four RBIs for Ridgeview. Lorena Velazquez and Kiani Nakamura each had a double and two runs and Sage McVay had two hits and two runs.
Olson was happy with his team’s effort.
“The girls battled,” he said. “I was pleased with how they played.
“We didn’t give that one away. (Ridgeview) earned it.”
The loss ended a North Bend season that featured finishing fifth in the Bulldogs’ first year in the Class 5A Midwestern League. The Bulldogs generally had strong fielding and pitching and also hitting.
“I thought we hit the ball well this year,” Olson said. “To look at the stat sheet tonight, you wouldn’t think that, but that’s all on (Frost). She did a great job.”
The result left Olson looking ahead to next year, when all but four of the Bulldogs return.
“I’ve got to do more to get us up a level,” Olson said. “I think the girls are willing to do that.”
Olson’s first season as head coach made him excited.
“I enjoyed everybody on the team,” he said. “They made this fun for me.
“I had a great year.”