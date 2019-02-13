COOS BAY —As they look ahead to this week’s Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state meet, Marshfield’s boys swimming team is eyeing the best finish for a boys squad in school history.
With a number of high seeds among the senior-dominated squad, the Pirates are a good bet to finish at least second — defending state champion Newport is favored to repeat — which would bring an added honor besides just bringing a trophy home to Coos Bay for the first time in recent memory.
“There’s only one banner in our gym for swimming,” Brian Place pointed out of the extra reward that goes to a team that finishes first or second in a state meet. Marshfield’s girls finished second in 1974.
Relays will play a vital role in Marshfield’s hopes for a high finish, and Place and close friend Frankie Figueroa are pulling extra duty this week, swimming on all three relays instead of the more traditional role of two individual events and two relays.
“It’s great,” Place said of being on all three relays, adding that he prefers them to individual events. “I like swimming relays more. It’s a win-win.”
He also qualified for state in the butterfly and is projected to place in that event, while Figueroa will compete in the 100 freestyle, with a chance to advance to the finals and place there.
Marshfield won all three relays at the district meet, including setting a school record in the 200 freestyle relay with a group that also included Connor Fromm and AJ Kliewer.
That team is the top seed at state this week, while the same group is seeded second in the 400 freestyle relay. The medley relay, which features Place on the backstroke, Josh Olson on the butterfly, Robert Kliewer on the breaststroke and Figueroa on the freestyle, also is projected to reach the finals.
Because of the value of relays, which score double, Figueroa and Place quickly embraced the concept of being on all three.
“That’s what I was thinking — we could get more points,” Place said.
Marshfield coach Kathe McNutt debated the plan of using the two swimmers in all three relays for the final two months of the season.
“I’ve been thinking about it since December,” she said.
The logic against doing it was the concept that it’s an unconventional method.
“If I’ve done it, it’s been a long time,” she said.
Figueroa was most worried about the medley relay, because he knew how important it was to McNutt to get all three relays to state.
“I wanted to give it my all,” he said of his closing leg in what had been a close race. Marshfield ended up beating Klamath Union by a little over a half second.
The Pirates have a bunch of highly seeded swimmers, including Fromm in both the 200 freestyle and butterfly, AJ Kliewer in the individual medley and breaststroke, Zach Randle in the 200 and 500 freestyle and Place in the butterfly.
The Pirates are heading into state with momentum after the district meet, when Marshfield swept the team titles.
“The kids swam out of their minds,” McNutt said.
And most of the top swimmers didn’t taper before the district meet and should be more rested for state, with the chance of dropping more time.
“We’re ready to go,” Figueroa said.
Anna Hutchins will lead Marshfield’s girls this week, projected to place well in both the 200 and 500 freestyle, with teammate Kady Cooley also having a chance to make the final in each of those events.
The Pirates also have both their 200 and 400 freestyle relays at state with a chance to make the finals.
Catlin Gabel is projected to win the girls title, with traditional power Sweet Home the likely top competition.
CLASS 5A: North Bend’s first year as a Class 5A school could result in the Bulldogs bringing home two trophies, including the boys battling for the state title against Midwestern League foe Springfield and West Albany.
Those three teams appeared to be in a dead heat based on times from the district meets last weekend, meaning Friday’s preliminaries will be vital since only the top six finishers advance to Saturday when all scoring is compiled.
North Bend’s girls appear set for a battle with West Albany and Silverton for second place behind strong favorite Crescent Valley.
Both North Bend squads could get all three relays into the finals.
High seeds for the boys include Kenneth Shepherd in the 200 freestyle, Gavyn Tatge in the individual medley and backstroke, Craig Hoefs in the breaststroke, Zachary Holt in the individual medley and breaststroke and Logan Lampe in the backstroke.
For the girls, high seeds include Bella Jones in the 200 freestyle and butterfly, Natalie Cheal in the butterfly and individual medley, Makenna Roberts in the 500 freestyle and breaststroke and Annika Strasman in the backstroke.
The state meet is at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Preliminaries for Class 4A-3A-2A-1A start at 9 a.m. Friday, while the prelims for Class 5A start at 1:45 p.m.
Saturday’s finals start at 8:15 for Class 4A-3A-2A-1A and 1 p.m. for Class 5A.
Admission for each session is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
The top seeds and Bay Area state entries are listed in today's Scoreboard section.