Reedsport won the team title in its own wrestling tournament on Saturday, beating out 11 other schools, including four from the South Coast.
The Brave had three champions and scored 123.5 points. Marshfield was second (82), followed by Glide (79), Siletz Valley (73) and Gold Beach (66). Other South Coast teams included Coquille (53.5) and North Bend (35).
Reedsport’s champions included Jose Martinez at 106 pounds, Yesenia Velazquez at 132 and Christian Solomon at 138.
Reedsport also had runner-up efforts from Aaron Solomon (120 pounds) and Miguel Velazquez at 182. River Lichte was third at 152
Marshfield got titles by Peyton Forbes at 152 pounds and Tandy Martin at 160. Martin beat North Bend’s Liam Buskerud 5-4 in a close championship bout.
Kenzie Harlow was third at 106 pounds, Jonathan Calver at 126 and Josh Hinds at 170 for Marshfield.
Gold Beach got titles at 145 pounds by Landen Timeus and 220 by Darren Bright. Isaac Richards was second at 132 for the Panthers.
Coquille’s Brayden Clayburn was champion at 182 pounds. Ethan Elmer was second at 145.
North Bend’s Lucas Kougloulis was third at 182.
North Bend hosts Marshfield for the annual Bay Area Civil War dual on Wednesday. The same night, Reedsport hosts its two biggest league foes, Glide and Oakland, in a double-dual.