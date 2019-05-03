REEDSPORT — Dallas McGill was as dominant as ever for Reedsport’s baseball team Friday against visiting Toledo in a battle of the Sunset Conference’s top two teams.
But it was the hitting the Brave were most excited about after their 13-0 win over the Boomers, Reedsport’s 17th consecutive victory.
“We hit the ball really well,” said McGill, who teamed with Tyler Thornton to throw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the five-inning game.
Reedsport had a total of 12 hits in the first three innings, when they scored all their runs, including five that went for extra bases.
“We’re hitting the ball really well,” McGill said. “We’ve been working on it all week.”
The Brave put in extra emphasis because they struggled with the angle of incoming pitches the first time against Toledo’s Jaxon Rozewski, the tallest pitcher Reedsport has faced at 6 feet, 6 inches tall. Reedsport coach Jason Lavigne put an artificial mound on top of the regular mound to simulate the pitches coming in at that angle during practice leading into the game.
The result of that work was evident early.
Tyler Thornton led off Reedsport’s half of the first inning with a double. Nick Glover walked and Griffin Lavigne shot a single to right field. Thornton scored when the throw from the right fielder sailed over the catcher for an error and Glover and Lavigne scored on a single by McGill for three runs before Toledo recorded an out.
In the second, Thornton reached on a two-out error and Glover, Lavigne and McGill hit consecutive singles, leading to two more runs.
Reedsport’s third started with a walk to Jacob Chaney and a sacrifice by Austin Manicke. Jon Train hit an RBI double to left and AJ Stoltey an RBI single to right. That marked the end of the day for Rozewski.
Reedsport didn’t treat Toledo’s Coren Loper any better. His first three pitches resulted in an RBI single by Thornton, a single by Glover and a three-run home run to left by Lavigne. After a walk to McGill and a fly out, Chaney finished Reedsport’s scoring with a two-run homer to center.
“Our kids are hungry to hit and it’s starting to show,” Jason Lavigne said.
Thornton added a double in the fourth and finished with three hits and three runs. Glover had two hits and three runs and Griffin Lavigne had three hits. McGill had three RBIs.
Griffin Lavigne said the hitting outburst was what Reedsport was aiming for.
“That was our plan coming into the game — be aggressive,” he said. “We’ve had amazing practices this week.”
While Reedsport was thriving, Toledo was struggling to even make contact against McGill.
At one point, he struck out 10 in a row, though the last of those reached when the third strike got past Lavigne, Reedsport’s catcher. Up to that point, the only out that wasn’t a strikeout was a foul ball pop-up that Lavigne handled cleanly.
“He was incredible,” Griffin Lavigne said. “He was throwing hard and his curve ball was working. He has all the confidence in the world.
“And Tyler comes in and shuts them down.”
Thornton struck out three more in the fifth, though Toledo did get another base runner on an error.
Reedsport is 10-0 in league with four games to go. The only one of them against a team with a winning league record comes Tuesday, when third-place Bandon visits. The Tigers gave Reedsport their closest call so far in league, a 4-3 win by the Brave in Bandon.