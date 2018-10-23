BANDON — The Reedsport volleyball team won’t be surprised if it finds out tonight that it is headed to Grant Union for the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs on Saturday.
If that’s the case — the top of the rankings changed a couple of times Monday night between Grant Union and Kennedy — the Brave will be just fine with that, their spot in the playoffs secured when they beat Bandon in four sets Monday night in the Sunset Conference finale.
The win, coupled with Coquille’s win over Toledo, left Reedsport in second place and headed for the postseason again.
“It’s exciting for sure,” middle blocker Riley Wright said.
Barring a rankings switch, Reedsport will be the lowest-ranked team in the playoffs and travel to the No. 1 team. The players wouldn’t mind the trip across the state to John Day to face Grant Union (Kennedy is located in Mount Angel, southeast of Portland).
“The trips are fun,” Reedsport freshman Jenna Corcoran said. “They’re good team bonding.”
It was teamwork that helped Reedsport battle past Bandon in four sets, 25-19, 16-25, 25-16, 25-9 on Monday.
“We were playing together,” setter Makenzie Seeley said.
That included strong communication, aside from the second set.
“Communication was one of our struggles (earlier in the season),” Wright said. “We’ve been doing better.”
Reedsport also thrived with strong serving and serve receive and timely hitting.
“We served very well,” said Seeley, who had two of the team’s 14 aces, to go with 14 assists and five digs.
Yesenia Velazquez had six aces — all in the final two sets — and Divinity Farris had four, including three in the first set.
Corcoran, meanwhile, had four of her seven kills in the first set in her second match as an outside hitter, a switch coach James Hixenbaugh made in an attempt to improve the team’s offense last week at Toledo.
None of the sets Monday were particularly close.
After Reedsport cruised in the first set, Bandon dominated the second. Kylie Lakey had two aces and two kills in the set and Kennedy Turner had three kills.
Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said the match was a microcosm of Bandon’s season, using the term bipolar to discuss how her team tended to go from really good to not good within the same match.
“At times we look like a well-oiled machine and everyone is stepping it up and doing their part,” she said. “Win or lose, we do it as a team — it’s never just one or two players (doing really good or really bad).”
As good as Bandon was in the second set, Reedsport easily won the final two.
Bandon kept the third set close until Velazquez rattled off three aces in a row as part of a 13-2 run by the Brave. And in the fourth set she had three more aces as Reedsport surged to a 9-1 lead and was never challenged.
Corcoran finished with seven kills and Wight had six kills and four stuff blocks in the win.
Vierck pointed to her team’s struggles in serve receive and its slow start in the first set as the culprits in her squad’s loss Monday, but also pointed out the better team prevailed.
“Reedsport earned that win,” she said.
Turner finished with nine kills for the Tigers and Lakey had seven kills and four aces. Libero Madison Berry had 14 digs and Kortney Ferreri finished with 20 assists to go with a couple of kills.
Bandon finished 4-8 in league play, in fifth place, capping a season that started slow, included a strong middle, and finished slow.
“It was definitely a learning season,” Lakey said, adding that Bandon’s finish, with losses in its last three league matches, “was just that slump that everybody goes through.”
But, she added, the Tigers made great strides.
“We have girls who have improved so much,” Lakey said. “I’m definitely looking forward to playing with them next season.”