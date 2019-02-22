PORTLAND — Reedsport has three wrestlers in the semifinals at the state tournament in Portland and Marshfield has two in the semifinals and two others alive in the consolation brackets heading into the final day.
In the Class 2A-1A tournament, Reedsport’s Christian Solomon (113 pounds), Eli Carson (126) and Dennis Magee (145) all won their quarterfinal matches in the eight-man brackets Friday to advance to the semifinals. Magee had a pin and Solomon and Carson both won by decisions.
Reedsport’s Kyren Johnson lost his first match at 106, but won in consolation to stay alive. Both Miguel Velazquez and Nick Glover were eliminated, with Glover’s ouster coming in agonizing fashion. He fell to top seed Travis Bennett of Neah-Kah-Nie 1-0 in the quarterfinals and then lost in the consolation round.
Coquille’s Brayden Clayburn was the only other South Coast wrestler in the semifinals for Class 2A-1A, having pinned his foe Friday at 160 pounds.
Coquille’s Sage Garrington, Myrtle Point’s Tyler Huerta and Clifford Johnson and Gold Beach’s Dylan Edwards, Landen Timeus and Darren Bright also all were still alive in the consolation bracket, needing to win a match to reach the placing rounds, since only four wrestlers place in each weight class.
In the Class 4A tournament, Marshfield’s Kody Koumentis, a two-time state champion, won both his matches with pins at 132 pounds to reach the semifinals. Teammate Tandy Martin had a pin and a decision at 152 pounds to also reach the semifinals.
Marshfield’s Frankie Harlow (120 pounds) and Aiden Adams (182 pounds) both won their first matches, lost in the quarterfinals and won their first consolation matches. They need one more consolation win to reach the placing rounds and join Koumentis and Martin on the podium — in Class 4A all wrestlers who reach the semifinals are guaranteed of placing since six wrestlers place in each weight class.
Marshfield’s Peyton Forbes won his first match, but then lost twice and was eliminated. Teammates Colton West, Konrad Hoyer, Alvaro Ruiz and Josh Hinds also were eliminated. Hinds was injured in his first match and unable to continue.
Siuslaw’s Ryan Jennings was alive in the consolation bracket, while Brookings-Harbor had three wrestlers alive in the consolation bracket for the Class 3A tournament: Jon Zebadua, Louie Blandau and Averi Winn.
The final day of the tournament also includes the first OSAA sanctioned girls tournament.