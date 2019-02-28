COOS BAY — Sometimes athletic accomplishments mean more than simply winning a game or a tournament or a championship.
Sometimes athletic accomplishments have societal implications, demonstrating things are possible for those deemed unworthy or not good enough or whatever excuses people concoct from nothing. In 1976, the first year the Oregon School Activities Association sanctioned high school girls basketball in Oregon, the Reedsport Braves qualified for the state tournament in Coos Bay and made real history in the process.
The Reedsport squad will be honored during halftime of the girls championship game Saturday night at Marshfield High School.
The Braves were a small group with energy to burn.
Under John Codington, the Braves ran teams to death and pressed them to frustration. It was a fun brand of basketball to watch, and it created one of the most successful girls teams in the school’s history.
“We were pretty small, but we were fast,” Helen Plov said. “That’s what I remember about that season.”
The Reedsport team was a quality bunch. It beat Marshfield twice and North Bend once. Its only loss prior to the state tournament came to Waldport. It created a buzz around the basketball-loving town of Reedsport that was easy to support.
“Reedsport’s always been a big basketball school and town, but the girls basketball hadn’t gotten the kind of recognition the boys did,” Codington said. “But when the girls came out and were playing this kind of basketball, they were just excited.”
But there was an obstacle to overcome in the old Coast League: the Newport Cubs.
“Newport was loaded,” Codington said.
Newport had a stud in the middle in the form of Margie Becker, a center whom her teammates later compared to Michael Jordan because of her skill and basketball IQ and who got a scholarship to play basketball at Oregon State.
Newport would win the 1978 title, but failed to qualify for the tournament in ’76. And that’s because of the Braves.
Reedsport, with its pressure-packed defense and numerous ankle-biting guards, deprived Becker of the ball as much as possible, forcing someone else to beat them.
“We just wanted to deprive (Becker) of the ball,” Codington said. “And we wanted to make the pressure, getting the ball inbounds, just very difficult. So we made a lot of steals on inbounds passes and stuff, pressured them, (got) double dribbles and stuff. We just kept the pressure on them. They kind of lost their cool because of the pressure that the girls put on ‘em. We had a bunch of girls so we just kept throwing ‘em in there.”
Reedsport beat Newport 35-32 and 38-37 during a 13-1 regular season.
Once at the state tournament, the crowds were huge.
Not much stopped hordes of people from making the 30-minute drive south to watch the hometown Braves play in the first girls state tournament in the OSAA’s history.
“That whole atmosphere of playing that first game, I’ll never forget that,” Plov said. “The adrenaline rush of playing where we were playing and the huge crowd (were memorable).
“That time right before the game started, with the band and crowd and the cheering, just the camaraderie between myself and my teammates. That adrenaline rush and that nervousness. I can still kind of feel that if I think about it hard enough.”
It wasn’t an ideal weekend, though, in terms of results.
Reedsport lost to Tillamook 51-36 and Cascade 30-23, ending the Braves tournament run with more losses in two days than the Braves had suffered all season to that point.
In many ways, though, the qualification itself was a groundbreaking event.
Until the 1970s, sports were considered activities solely for men and boys. It was difficult for young girls to have athletic role models they could watch on TV or even up close.
Though they didn’t realize it at the time, the team of Joan Whitcomb, Jayne Thompson, Stephanie Watts, Debbie Doubek, Terry Chester, Plov, Deanna Woods, Lisa (Stout) Baer, Tammie Matthews-Bendele and Marily Phegley helped to provide those role models for girls around the South Coast and beyond.
“At the time, I don’t think we really realized we were sort of paving the way,” said Plov, who was named to the all-tournament second team. “But later down the line, as you look back on it even as a young college student you went, ‘Wow.’ You really did lay some groundwork, or help to lay some groundwork, for some pretty amazing things. We opened a lot of doors, I think, for future women athletes.”