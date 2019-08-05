As high school teams work toward the official start of fall practice in two weeks, many will be holding various skills and conditioning camps, as well as some camps with high school athletes working with younger students.
Two of those are “big brother” football camps in Reedsport and North Bend.
Reedsport’s big brother camp is this week, Tuesday through Thursday (Aug. 6-8), from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Ruppe Field.
The camp is for students in third through eighth grade. The cost is $25 and participants receive a camp T-shirt.
Reedsport’s skills and conditioning camp is Aug. 12-15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Ruppe Field.
That camp is geared toward the high school team, but open to anyone who wants to participate and there is no fee.
North Bend’s annual big brother camp is next week, Aug. 13-15, at the high school.
Students in grades 3 through 8 will work with the high school players and coaching staff in the 12th-annual event.
The camp goes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each day. Registration will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 13.
The fee is $25 and all participants receive a camp T-shirt.
Reedsport also has its volleyball team camp for the high school team this week, while the Brave will participate in the annual Butler camp next week at Marshfield High School.
This week’s volleyball camp, at Reedsport High School, runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. each day.
The Butler camp next week is Monday through Thursday, Aug. 12-15, when the players will go through high-intensity training from 2-9 p.m. on Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Aug. 13-14, and 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 15. The cost is $250 per player.
For more information, players should contact James Hixenbaugh at 541-662-0622.
The official start of practice for all fall sports in Oregon is on Monday, Aug. 19.