REEDSPORT — Butte Falls packed a powerful one-two punch against Reedsport on Monday afternoon as the Brave finished the season with a nonleague game at home.
If it wasn’t Colby Wood draining 3-pointers it was Devin Malcolm throwing down vicious dunks that were better suited for All-Star weekend than a Class 2A basketball game. The Loggers used 26 points from Malcolm and 23 points from Wood to run past Reedsport in an 84-40 win.
“Well, we knew that (Malcolm) was good and we didn’t know that the (Wood) could come out and shoot those threes. I tried to play out on him but he just kept making them. I didn’t know what to do,” said Reedsport’s Jamison Conger.
Wood scored the first nine points for the Loggers as he went three-of-three from 3-point range to start the game. He hit seven 3-pointers in the first half, and game, and helped the Loggers to an early 18-5 advantage.
Making things worse, Reedsport’s already short bench was even shorter as Javier Analco was sidelined with an ankle injury from last Friday’s game against Myrtle Point.
“They’re a pretty good basketball team. And without Javi — would that have made a complete difference in the game? Probably not but when you have to go to your bench before the game even starts,” said Chaney before trailing off. “We just didn’t have the guys to match up tonight.”
Butte Falls led 24-11 after one quarter of play and right as Reedsport was looking to get within 10 points early in the second quarter, the Loggers put together a 19-2 run.
“Well, we spent a lot of time working on and talking about finishing quarters. Finishing halves,” said Butte Falls head coach Bryan Wood.
“It’s really about finish each quarter and put a little distance between ourselves and the opponent rather than letting them go in at halftime having done something well to have a chance.”
While Colby Wood continued to bomb 3-pointers from deep, it was then Devin Malcolm to put on a show for the Loggers. Malcolm finished with 26 points and had jaw-dropping dunk after jaw-dropping dunk. He tallied nine dunks for the game including a tomahawk, two windmills, an alley-oop from half-court and an alley-oop that was passed off the backboard before he slammed it home with one hand.
“Not very often. It just happens,” said Malcolm, a sophomore, on how often he practices his alley-oops. “That was just the feel of the game, the heat of the moment. Just throw it. They were good passes.”
Butte Falls continued to roll in the second half including a 14-2 run in the third quarter. Looking for answers on offense, Reedsport got a pair of 3-pointers from Conger in the third period and had six points from Tyler Thornton in the fourth quarter.
Thornton led the Brave with 13 points while Conger had 11. Dallas McGill recorded nine points for Reedsport.
With Monday’s game being a non-league contest, the Brave were not too shaken by the result but were then focused on what was to come later in the day. With Coquille beating Bandon, it meant that Reedsport will now play the Tigers in the league playoffs on Thursday.
The winner will play the Red Devils on Saturday with the winner of that game claiming an automatic spot in the state tournament. Toledo won the Sunset Conference and holds the other automatic spot.
“For whatever we wind up facing on Thursday, this (game) has no bearing. We’re not facing anyone like that on Thursday,” said Chaney. “We’ve already played Coquille twice and Bandon twice and we know what we’ve got there and it’s not that. So we’re fine.”