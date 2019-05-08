REEDSPORT — Dallas McGill has already had a stellar career at Reedsport. But he might be pitching his best right now.
Following four dominant innings over Toledo last week, McGill was nearly unhittable in a 5-0 win over Bandon on Tuesday afternoon racking up 17 strikeouts and allowing just one hit in the seventh inning.
“Today I just came out firing, just left off where I was on Friday,” McGill said.
McGill has always been a talented pitcher, and his high school career has been full of success and mostly dominance.
But any time he’s struggled it’s been because teams sat on his fastball, eliminating any off-speed stuff from the equation.
That’s out the window. McGill’s curveball was sharp and accurate. He threw it in any count he pleased, starting and ending at-bats with it while blowing fastballs by everyone.
“He throws it a lot,” Reedsport coach Jason Lavigne said. “Every at-bat you’re gonna get that fastball and he mixes in the curveball.”
It stifled a Bandon offense that looked overmatched most of the game.
“Give all the credit to Mr. McGill,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said. “He flat out shoved.”
Bandon had three total baserunners — two batters reached by walks — and none got as far as second base.
Meanwhile, Reedsport’s offense was constantly threatening Bandon starter Braydon Freitag, but the Tigers junior hurler kept tip-toeing out of trouble.
Reedsport had a runner in scoring position every inning, working walks, dropping in singles or banging balls off the outfield fence.
But Freitag kept getting some plays, some he was involved in.
Freitag picked AJ Stoltey off with two outs and a runner on third in the second. It was the second straight inning Reedsport got a runner to third.
In the third, after Reedsport scored its first run and had runners on the corners, Reedsport tried a tricky first-and-third play, sending Kyle Barnes early from first in an attempt to get Freitag to balk or forget about McGill, who was leading off at third. But Freitag didn’t panic, got in front of Barnes with the ball held high and quickly flipped to first baseman Jason Wilhite, who applied the tag before McGill could score.
It was a frustrating start to the game for Reedsport offensively after coming off perhaps its best offensive game of the season.
“Our lower part of the order hit the baseball,” Jason Lavigne said. “Our 6-9 hitters put the bat on the baseball. It’s something they’ve been doing throughout the year, but not as consistently as they did today.”
Reedsport's first run came when Tyler Thornton led off the third with a single and Nick Glover grounded into a fielder's choice. After an out and walk to McGill, Barnes hit an infield single to the hole at shortstop. Bandon's Coby Smith got to the ball to stop it from going to the outfield, which kept McGill from scoring, leading to the successful pickoff play that ended the inning.
In the fifth, Reedsport broke it open.
Glover walked with one out then Griffin Lavigne blooped one into right that somehow bounced over the head of Bandon right fielder Johnny Helms, giving Glover time to get all the way to third.
McGill then shot a single into right, easily scoring Glover, but courtesy runner Justin Cassaro was cut down trying to get to third. Barnes singled to score McGill, Jacob Chaney followed with an RBI single and freshman Derek Johnson bounced a ground-rule double over the center field fence.
Bandon went to Jason Wilhite in the sixth and Reedsport picked up another run. AJ Stoltey singled to lead off, Glover singled with one out, then Lavigne singled on the next pitch, shooting one up the middle and scoring Stoltey for the final count.
“Our team right now, this is the best hitting (Reedsport) team I’ve seen in a while,” Jason Lavigne said. “We’ve got 1-9 in the order that at any time can hit the baseball.”