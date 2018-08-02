Three different South Coast high school football teams will host youth camps next week before starting their own official fall practice on Aug. 13.
Reedsport, Coquille and North Bend all have the youth camps.
The Young Brave Football Camp will be held Tuesday, Aug. 7, through Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Reedsport football field.
Students in third through fifth grade will have camp from 5 to 6:30 p.m., while those in sixth through eighth grade will have camp from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m.
Students can sign up one hour before their camp starts on Aug. 7.
The Reedsport coaching staff will be instructing the students and members of Reedsport’s varsity football team will be leading the drills and demonstrating proper fundamentals and techniques.
The cost to participate is $25 per student and each camp member will receive a camp T-shirt at the end of the three days.
Reedsport also still is looking for volunteer coaches for the city’s two teams in the South Coast Youth Football League. The league includes teams in the third-fourth grade age group and the fifth-sixth grade age group.
For more information on the camp or the youth program, contact coach Boe Pickett by email at bpickett@reedsport.k12.or.us.
Coquille’s Wing-T camp is Aug. 6-9 at the high school field.
The camp for students in eighth grade and younger runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m., while the high school camp runs from 5 to 7 p.m.
The cost is $25 and all participants receive a T-shirt.
The camp is designed to familiarize participants with Coquille’s Wing-T offense.
Meanwhile, North Bend’s Big Brother football camp is Aug. 7-9 at the high school.
The camp is for students in third through eighth grade and runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each day and registration will be held from 5:15 to 6 p.m. the first night. The participation fee is $25.
During the camp, participants will work closely with North Bend players and coaches, learning various skills and drills that will allow them to be successful on the football field, including USA Football Heads Up tackling and blocking fundamentals. They also will learn basic elements of North Bend’s offense and defense.
All participants will receive a camp T-shirt.
Students in North Bend also can sign up for the youth football league during the camp. Participants in the youth football league must have a current sports physical and proof of insurance and pay a $100 registration fee.