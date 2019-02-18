Reedsport’s wrestling team advanced sixth athletes to the Class 2A-1A state tournament while just missing out on the District 2 title at Central Linn High School on Saturday.
Glide edged the Brave 222 points to 217.5 for the title.
Reedsport had two champions — Christian Solomon at 113 pounds and Eli Carson at 126.
In addition, Dennis Magee (145 pounds) and Nick Glover (182) both lost in their championship matches and finished second to advance to state.
Two other Reedsport wrestlers — Kyren Johnson (106 pounds) and Miguel Velazquez (152) won their third-place matches and then won wrestle-back matches for second place. Since only two wrestlers advance to state in each weight class, those who finished third and hadn’t lost to the second-place finishers had a chance to beat them for the second berth to state.
Velazquez beat Reedsport teammate River Lichte in his wrestle-back after Lichte lost to Monroe’s Brody Ballard in the championship match.
Reedsport’s Kahnor Pickett finished third at 285 pounds, but didn’t have an opportunity to wrestle back. Aaron Solomon (106 pounds) and Justin Cassaro (160) each finished fourth.
The state tournament starts Friday in Portland
CLASS 2A-1A DISTRICT 3: Coquille qualified three wrestlers for state and Myrtle Point and Gold Beach put two each in the tournament during their district competition at Rogue River on Saturday.
Coquille’s Brayden Clayburn was champion at 160 pounds.
Sage Garrington finished second at 145 and beat his wrestle-back foe. Tony Florez finished third at 113 pounds and won a wrestle-back match to get to state.
Myrtle Point and Gold Beach each had one champion. Clifford Johnson won for the Bobcats at 126 pounds and Landen Timeus for Gold Beach at 138.
Myrtle Point’s Tyler Huerta was second at 120 and Gold Beach’s Darren Bright at 195.
Myrtle Point’s PD Matthews was fourth at 138 and Caleb Brickey fourth at 192.