REEDSPORT — Now that Reedsport’s baseball team has reached the Class 2A-1A playoffs, style points aren’t nearly so important anymore. The bottom line is the final score.
“Live to play another day,” senior AJ Stoltey said after the Brave beat visiting Glide 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals and a game Friday against Umpqua Valley Christian at Legion Field in Roseburg.
Reedsport’s offense struggled against a pair of Glide pitchers. But Glide’s offense was nonexistent against Reedsport ace Dallas McGill, who threw a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts.
“It was a good win,” McGill said. “We could have used some more hits.”
Reedsport only had four, but two led to the two runs.
McGill led off Reedsport’s fourth inning with a sharp single to right field and then stole second base in a move that might have surprised the Wildcats — neither middle infielder moved to cover the bag and the catcher did not make a throw down to second.
“Coach gave me the sign (to steal),” said McGill, adding that he was surprised Glide didn’t try to throw him out.
Kyle Barnes then put down a perfect sacrifice bunt and Jacob Chaney brought McGill home with a groundout to the second baseman.
“(Coach) Jason (Lavigne) says if there’s ever a guy on third, hit it to the right side,” McGill said.
Stoltey scored the other run an inning later.
He hit a one-out single to center on the final pitch thrown by Glide starter Rylan Watkins. The Wildcats’ new pitcher, Mason Delcollo, tried to pick Stoltey off but threw the ball into foul territory and Stoltey raced all the way to third on the play.
Reedsport then called for a squeeze bunt. Tyler Thornton failed to get the bunt down, but Glide’s catcher mishandled the pitch and Stoltey raced across home plate.
The second run was a big one, McGill said.
“It gave me some more confidence,” he said, adding that he had room for a possible mistake at that point.
McGill’s only mistake was a fourth-inning walk to Zach Holland. He was sacrificed to second by Brett Narkiewicz, but McGill got out of the inning with two straight strikeouts.
The Reedsport ace did go to full count on four batters, a much higher number than normal, while throwing 84 pitches.
“I was getting too ahead of myself,” he said. “I was rushing too much.”
McGill struck out Glide’s three batters in the seventh on nine pitches.
Reedsport will look for a better offensive output against Umpqua Valley Christian on Friday. The Monarchs beat Culver 13-0 in another second-round game Wednesday.
No matter how they get it done, the Brave will take wins at this point.
“It wasn’t the prettiest, but we got it done,” Lavigne said. “We didn’t hit the ball, but we manufactured a few runs.
“Dallas pitched a gem. Griffin (Lavigne) worked hard behind the plate.”
The coach explained that the catcher has such good skills blocking pitches that McGill can throw his nasty sinking curveball with a two-strike count with total confidence Lavigne will stop it.
Jason Lavigne also pointed out that Tyler Thornton and Nick Glover, the top two players in Reedsport’s lineup, went a combined 0-for-6.
“That doesn’t happen often,” he said.
The Brave hope it won’t happen again in the playoffs, starting with Friday’s game, which is tentatively scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start.