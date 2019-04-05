Bandon's baseball team came up just short against visiting Toledo, falling 2-1 in a Sunset Conference game on Friday.
A couple defensive miscues and a lack of offense led to the loss for the Tigers.
Bandon led 1-0 for the first four innings, but an error, a walk, and a sinking line drive in right that Bandon nearly caught pushed the Boomers ahead for good.
Braydon Freitag was stellar in his first outing in essentially three weeks, striking out eight while allowing the two unearned runs on just five hits with two walks. Brynn Green had Bandon’s only hit.
“Just offensively today we didn’t have the approach,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said. “We were swinging at balls and watching strikes.”
Bandon visits Gold Beach on Tuesday then Reedsport on Friday.
Softball
COQUILLE 16, GOLD BEACH 1: The Red Devils beat the host Panthers on Thursday for their first Sunset Conference victory.
Coquille improved to 1-1 in league play heading into Tuesday's home game against Myrtle Point.
Boys Tennis
CHURCHILL 6, NORTH BEND 2: North Bend split the doubles matches and was a matter of points away from splitting the singles matches against the visiting Lancers on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs' teams of Bo Phillips and Mathias Notter and Eric Monsebroken and Scott Nguyen each won in tiebreaker matches with the first pairing winning the first set and losing the second and the second pairing doing the opposite.
Kendall Ehlin lost in a tiebreaker at No. 3 singles and Chase Dean beat Nico Parvin 7-6, 7-5 at No. 4 singles.
North Bend hosts Thurston on Saturday.
CHURCHILL 6, MARSHFIELD 2: Marshfield twins Max and Josh Nicolaus played singles and split their matches, with Josh playing No. 1 and Max playing No. 2. The latter won. The two Marshfield stars are defending doubles champions and were playing singles for the first time this year.
Jacob Stranger and Luis Arellano won Marshfield’s only doubles match, topping Jacob Montoya and Jordan Dillon 8-5 in a single-setter.
Marshfield hosts Thurston on Saturday.
Boys Golf
BANDON MATCH PLAY: Team USA, which included players from Bandon, Coquille, Capital and University Prep, won the annual match play event at Bandon Trails on Thursday, 11 1/2-6 1/2 over Europe, which included Marshfield, Cascade Christian, Snohomish and Eureka.
The tournament is designed as a fun event and one to teach the golfers more about the match play format.
Winners for Team USA included Carter Borror of Coquille, who took his match with a clutch putt on the 18th hole, and Bandon players Matt Yarbor, Nick Turner, Luke Brown and Zach Lester.
Bandon's top two players, Jackson Kennon and Alexander Shulz, both lost their matches.
Marshfield's Luke Inskeep edged Bandon's Isaac Cutler in another match.