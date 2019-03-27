A rough first inning was too much for Marshfield's baseball team to overcome Tuesday at the Hidden Valley Tourney as the Pirates fell to Sweet Home 12-11.
Sweet Home scored nine first-inning runs off Dom Montiel. The Pirates scored seven in the third inning to get back in it, but couldn't catch up.
"We got roughed up in the first inning," Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said. "I'm extremely proud of the boys fighting back and chipping away. Our bats got going and we had a lot of fun rallying back.
"We showed some growth today."
Logan Peck, Cam Olson and Dom Montiel each scored a pair of runs for the Pirates and Trace James drove in three runs.
Marshfield now is off until hosts a doubleheader with La Pine on April 6 starting at noon, its final tuneup before the Sky-Em League season starts.
WEST ALBANY 5, NORTH BEND 2: West Albany scored four runs in the first inning, aided by two costly North Bend errors, and won the battle of the Bulldogs at the Volcanoes Classic.
North Bend ace Mane Freeman gave up a two-strike single and then his teammates committed two errors before Porter Phillips hit a three-run double for West Albany in the first inning. Another single brought home Phillips putting North Bend in an early 4-0 hole.
“Mane threw nine first-pitch strikes in the first inning and we didn’t play very good defense behind him,” North Bend coach Brad Horning said.
North Bend got both its runs in the fifth inning when Jayden Frank and Ian Spalding both had infield singles and Bridger Holmes and Corbin White had RBI grounders.
North Bend finishes the tournament against Scio on Wednesday morning.
Softball
BATTLE AT THE BEACH: Marshfield finished up its time in Newport with a pair of losses on Tuesday.
Yamhill-Carlton got multi-hit games from Kati Slater, Jordynn Rivas, Josie Sibert and Kyli Nagode in a 12-4 win over the Pirates. Nagode hit two doubles, Sibert hit a double and a home run, Rivas doubled and Slater tripled in the win.
Dahlia Soto-Kanui led the Pirates offensively with a double and scored a run. Karina Skurk had two hits and scored a run, as well.
Later in the day, McLoughlin beat the Pirates 27-4.
Cedar Ward and Soto-Kanui both doubled in the loss. McLoughlin lashed 29 hits with Rikki Mark (4-for-5, four RBIs, five runs), Ally Marly (5-for-5, three RBIs, five runs), Ashlyn Marly (4-for-6, three RBIs, three runs), Graci Bullock (4-for-5, five RBIs, three runs) and Courtney Cain (4-for-5, three RBIs) leading the way for the Pioneers.
On Monday, Marshfield split its games with host Newport and Harrisburg.
The Cubs beat Marshfield 12-1, getting a double from Stevie Singler as well as three hits and six RBIs from Hattie Imbler-Bremner.
Soto-Kanui had two hits, one being a double, with an RBI for the Pirates.
In Marshfield’s win, a 10-9 victory over Harrisburg, Marshfield overcame a 9-2 deficit by scoring seven fourth-inning runs and one in the bottom of the fifth.
Paige Reigard had a triple for the Pirates with three RBIs, Kaylin Dea had two hits, two RBIs and a run, and Cedar Ward and Alaina Sullivan scored a pair of runs.
Marshfield visits Hidden Valley on Tuesday.
BULLDOGS LOSE TWO: North Bend fell to Lincoln 15-0 and Crook County 13-2 in its final two games at the Redmond tournament on Tuesday.
Against Lincoln, Skylar Lucas had a pair of singles and Haley Snelgrove and Kelsey Thomas also singled but the Bulldogs weren’t able to score any runs.
Lincoln blew the game open with a nine-run second inning. Rachel Haughton had three hits, including a double, and four runs for the Cardinals.
Against Crook County, North Bend trailed just 3-0 until the Cowgirls scored seven runs in the fourth.
North Bend got its runs in the fifth. Snelgrove walked and Gwen Hogewoning reached on an error. Maddie Finnigan hit an RBI single and Hannah Robison grounded into a double play that brought in Hogewoning.
Finnigan had two hits and Saige Vaughn the other for the Bulldogs.
North Bend is back in action Tuesday when the Bulldogs visit Springfield in a Midwestern League doubleheader.