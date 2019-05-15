Bandon, Coquille and Reedsport will battle for one spot in the Class 2A-1A softball playoffs in a three-way league playoff Thursday after they ended the Sunset Conference season tied on Tuesday.
Bandon could have finished third outright, but lost at Waldport 13-5.
Coquille earned its spot in the playoff by sweeping visiting Siletz Valley 12-2 and 15-1.
Reedsport topped visiting Myrtle Point 9-0.
All three teams finished 9-6 in league play with two losses to both Toledo and Waldport and one loss to each of the other two.
The league playoff will be at Marshfield’s home field in Coos Bay. Coquille and Reedsport will play at 3 p.m., with the winner facing Bandon at 5 p.m. for the league’s third playoff berth.
Noami Martin had a home run and drove in two runs for the Tigers, but Bandon managed just four hits.
Coquille had a balanced attack in its opener against the Warriors, with three different players scoring two runs.
In the second game, Spencer Gallino had four runs and Brooklynn Duble, Ellie Ekelund and Emily Cortez had three runs each.
Saige Gallino, Ekelund and Cortez all had doubles.
Reedsport’s shutout victory gave the Brave three straight victories after a three-game losing streak
Baseball
REEDSPORT 15, MYRTLE POINT 0: Dallas McGill and Nick Glover both hit a home run and a double and three Reedsport pitchers combined on yet another five-inning no-hitter in the Sunset Conference game.
McGill had three runs and two RBIs and Glover had two runs and two RBIs in the win. Tyler Thornton and Griffin Lavigne also scored two runs each.
Lavigne, AJ Stoltey and Jacob Chaney combined on the no-hitter, teaming up to strike out 11 Bobcats. Myrtle Point had three batters reach base by walk, though one was erased on a double play.
The Brave completed a perfect league season and now wait to find out who they will host in the second round of the Class 2A-1A playoffs.
BANDON 25, WALDPORT 6: The Tigers tuned up for the playoffs by beating the host Irish, taking advantage of 18 free passes from the Irish — 14 walks and four hit batters.
Coby Smith had four hits, with three runs and three RBIs in the win.
Ethan Hultin had four runs and three RBIs. Cooper Lang also had three hits.
Chris Butler had a double for the Tigers.