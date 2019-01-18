Reedsport's wrestling team won all four of its matches Friday to advance to the championship bracket for the Class 2A-1A division for the first time at the Oregon Classic wrestling tournament in Redmond.
Reedsport went 4-0 in 2A/1A Pool 3, topping Grant Union (47-21), Kennedy (72-6), Crane (46-21) and Lakeview (45-36).
Eli Carson and Dennis Magee both went 4-0 on the day for the Brave. Carson Keith, wrestling for the first time this season, went 3-1. and Justin Cassaro, Aaron Solomon and Kahonor Pickett also were 3-1.
Christian Solomon went 2-2 while wrestling at both 120 and 113 pounds. Nick Glover went 2-2, but was up at 182 from his usual 160. Adam Solomon won the only contested match he wrestled, taking two others by forfeit.
Myrtle Point went 1-3 in the 2A/1A Pool 2, dropping its opener to Neah-Kah-Nie (18-12), then topping Colton (30-6) before falling to Heppner/Ione (48-29) and Glide (51-13).
Tyler Huerta was 4-0 for the Bobcats and PD Matthews and Gage Jones were each 3-1.
Coquille lost all four of its Class 2A-1A matches, primarily because the Red Devils gave up many forfeits with only five wrestlers in uniform. Sage Garrington and Brayden Clayburn won all their bouts and Ethan Elmer went 2-2. The Red Devils lost to Central Linn (36-18), Vernonia (48-18), Jefferson (33-18) and North Lake (24-21).
Marshfield dropped all four of its duals in the 4A Pool 3. Philomath (63-16), Banks (60-24), North Marion (42-21) and La Grande (69-6) all beat the Pirates.
Frankie Harlow and Peyton Forbes each went 3-0 for Marshfield. Tandy Martin went 4-0.
On Thursday, La Pine topped Marshfield 64-16. Harlow won on a major decision, and Forbes and Tandy Martin each won with pins.
Boys Basketball
BANDON 55, WALDPORT 45: The Tigers got a go-ahead 3-pointer by Colby Gaston with 90 seconds to go to spark a strong finish in their road win.
Just after Gaston’s basket, teammate Matt Yarbor had a steal and fed Gaston for a layin. The Tigers finished the win by making five of six free throws.
“It was our first road win on our opponents’ court,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said. “It was a great effort tonight.”
Gaston finished with 20 points and Yarbor 18. Jacob Farmer had 11 points and Zak Halsey 10 for Waldport.
The Tigers, who improved to 3-2 in Sunset Conference play, host Coquille on Tuesday. The Irish fell to 1-3.
REEDSPORT 55, MYRTLE POINT 39: The Brave jumped out to a 19-10 first-quarter lead and cruised to the Sunset Conference win on the road.
Leo Voepel had 16 points and Javier Analco 15 for Reedsport in the win. Tyler Beyer-Smith had 13 and Gabe Swan 11 for Myrtle Point.
Reedsport improved to 3-2 in league play and has a nonleague game against Marshfield’s junior varsity Tuesday before returning to league play at Gold Beach on Friday.
Myrtle Point is 1-4 and visits Gold Beach on Tuesday.
YONCALLA 54, PACIFIC 40: The Pirates were plagued by turnovers while losing on the road to the Eagles.
“We had too many turnovers, missed shots and poor defensive rotation,” Pacific coach Ben Stallard said.
The Pirates fell behind 17-8 through one quarter and never recovered.
Kross Miller and Colton Morrill-Keeler had 12 points each to lead Pacific, which fell to 3-2 in Skyline League Play. Dominic Aguilar had 14 points for the Eagles who got their first league win.
The game was the first of four in a row for the Pirates against teams from the league’s North Division. Pacific hosts North Douglas on Saturday and Umpqua Valley Christian on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
MYRTLE POINT 53, REEDSPORT 33: The Bobcats pulled away from the visiting Brave in the second half behind a big night from Sierra Smith.
The Bobcats led 13-4 after the first quarter, but then got in foul trouble as Reesdport closed the gap to five at halftime.
“The second half we were much better at moving our feet and not getting the reaching fouls,” Myrtle Point coach Dave Larsen said. “We did a better job of being patient in the offense and getting the ball in to Sierra.”
Smith finished with 25 points, while Sarah Nicholson added seven.
Paige Hausmann-Noel had 18 for the Brave.
Myrtle Point improved to 2-3 in Sunset Conference play, while Reedsport fell to 1-5.
WALDPORT 44, BANDON 34: The Tigers were outscored 32-17 in the middle two quarters while losing on the road.
“We struggled to hit some shots tonight, especially in the first half, but we know we will have games like that,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said.
Dedra Foster had nine points while Nikki Lakey and Ashley Strain had seven each for the Tigers, who fell to 2-3 in league play.
Charity Smith had 10 points and Kyra Pickner nine for Waldport, which bounced back from its first league loss Tuesday at Coquille to improve to 3-1.
PACIFIC 37, YONCALLA 36: Kaiya Gourneau hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 15 seconds to go as Pacific escaped Yoncalla with a 37-36 win to keep its Skyline League record perfect.
“We struggled all night, but somehow pulled out a game when nothing seemed to go well,” said Pacific coach Bob Lemerande, adding that the Eagles led nearly the entire game.
Gourneau finished with 16 points and Natalie Vincent added 10.
Kaleigh Soto finished with 18 points for Yoncalla, which is 2-4 in league play.