Reedsport’s baseball team picked up a big nonleague win Wednesday, beating host Kennedy 3-2 in a matchup of top-five teams in the Class 2A-1A coaches poll and power rankings.
The Brave won its 10th in a row to improve to 10-1 on the season.
Kennedy didn’t get a hit until there was one out in the seventh inning. Angel De la Rosa’s single came on the final pitch by Reedsport ace Dallas McGill, who also walked Bruce Beyer earlier in the inning. McGill, who was responsible for both runs, struck out 13 batters.
Tyler Thornton came on and stuck out the first batter he faced, allowed a two-run double by Josh Valladeres, and got a game-ending grounder to shortstop to finish off the win.
Reedsport scored two runs in the third when AJ Stoltey had a one-out walk, Tyler Thornton had an RBI single and Nick Glover had an RBI double.
The other Reedsport run came in the seventh, when Stoltey singled and Thornton doubled.
Griffin Lavigne also had a double in the win for Reedsport.
Reedsport is back in action Thursday in a Sunset Conference game at Coquille and hosts Gold Beach on Friday.
TOLEDO 16, MYRTLE POINT 0: The Boomers improved to 4-1 in the Sunset Conference with their shutout win at Myrtle Point.
Softball
THURSTON 14, NORTH BEND 6: Thurston scored nine fifth-inning runs and ran away from North Bend on Wednesday in a nonleague game.
The Bulldogs led 5-3 before Thurston's outburst.
Saige Vaughn drove in two and Hannah Robison added an RBI as well in the loss for the Bulldogs. Kaitlyn Randle had two hits, Gwen Hogewonig had three. Robison reached base all four plate appearances.
Bulldogs coach John Olson said it was “the best we played for four innings.”
The Colts improved to 14-1 overall and share the Midwestern League lead with Eagle Point at 6-0. North Bend fell to 4-10.
North Bend visits Churchill on Tuesday in another nonleague game.
BANDON 20, SILETZ VALLEY 0: The Tigers pounded the visiting Warriors.
Dedra Foster had three hits, three runs and two RBIs for the Tigers. Traylin Arana had two hits and three runs and Liz Gallagher had two hits and two runs. Trinitie Long-Hinderman had three runs and two RBIs, Bella Erenfeld had two runs and two RBIs, and Kadence Teel and Angela Moronos had two runs each.
"We played really good," Bandon coach Brandon Gallagher said. "We didn't make any errors and we were really patient at the plate and the score shows the outcome."
Avery Pounder struck out six while allowing just two hits in four innings in the circle for the Tigers before Carlee Freitag pitched the fifth inning.
Bandon improved to 3-2 in league play heading into Friday’s game at Myrtle Point.
TOLEDO 11, MYRTLE POINT 0: The Boomers won at Myrtle Point to improve to 5-0 in league play.