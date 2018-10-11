Reedsport’s volleyball team topped visiting Myrtle Point 25-16, 25-14, 25-8 Wednesday to stay in second place in the Sunset Conference race.
Divinity Farris had five aces and two digs in the win. Makenzie Seeley had 10 assists, three aces and two kills. Paige Hausmann-Noel, one of five seniors honored before their final regular-season home match, had five kills, two aces and one dig.
Reedsport improved to 8-2 in league play, their record one match better than they earlier thought since Bandon had to forfeit its win over the Brave for accidentally using a player in too many sets between the junior varsity and varsity matches.
Sierra Smith had a good match for the Bobcats with eight kills and nine digs and Maddi Reynolds had 11 assists for Myrtle Point.
Bandon beats Waldport: The Tigers swept the visiting Irish 25-20, 25-12, 25-15.
“We played good team ball,” coach Mariah Viercke said. “Serving was a strength and we spot-served really well.”
Maddy Berry had seven aces and 19 digs for the Tigers. Kortney Ferreri had five aces and 13 assists and Kennedy Turner had three aces and eight kills.
Ashley Strain had three aces and five kills filling the regular rotation spot of Brittni England, who suffered a broken hand this week, Vierck said.
Toledo tops Panthers: The Boomers won at Gold Beach in four sets to stay a match behind Reedsport in the loss column.
Brianna Seuser-Smith had a strong night for Gold Beach in the loss, finishing with 15 kills and 16 digs. Jessica Ostman had six assists. Kaitlyn Porovich and Sarina Lacey had four kills each and combined for 24 digs. Alyssa McLean had six digs and Brooklen Dunn five.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thurston 6, North Bend 1: The Bulldogs came up short against the Colts in Springfield.
Thurston scored two early goals before Haley Snelgrove had North Bend’s goal in the 16th minute. But Thurston took control with a pair of goals in the 28th minute and led 5-1 by halftime. Jaida Nyby had a hat trick for the Colts.
“We played better in the second half,” North Bend coach Dustin Hood said.
Thurston, ranked fifth in Class 5A in the OSAA power rankings, improved to 3-1-1 in league play. North Bend, ranked 11th, fell to 1-3-1 heading into Saturday’s match at Springfield.
BOYS SOCCER
Thurston 2, North Bend 0: The Colts edged the Bulldogs when North Bend had a pair of goals called back for players being offsides.
Thurston improved to 2-0-3 in league play. The Bulldogs are 0-4-1.