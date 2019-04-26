Reedsport’s baseball team won a pair of games at Siletz Valley on Friday to keep its hold on first place in the Sunset Conference.
Dallas McGill homered in both games and Kyle Barnes and Jacob Chaney also went deep for the Brave.
Reedsport won the first game 15-1. Nick Glover had three doubles and a single, scored four runs and drove in two.
McGill hit a three-run homer in the first inning to get the Brave off to a good start and Barnes homered later in the game. Griffin Lavigne had a single and double and scored three runs and Tyler Thornton also had three runs. Austin Manicke had a single and double and scored twice.
In the second game, a 20-3 Reedsport win, McGill had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and later added an RBI single and two-run homer, finishing with four RBIs and two runs.
Thornton had four hits, three runs and two RBIs. Chaney had a three-run homer and a triple and scored twice. Manicke and AJ Stoltey each had two hits and three runs.
Reedsport has won 15 in a row heading into Tuesday’s home game against Waldport and is a perfect 8-0 in league play.
BANDON 9, COQUILLE 3: Braydon Frietag had a single, double and triple, scored twice and drove in a run as the Tigers won in Coquille.
Johnny Helms had a two-run single and Jake Watjen drove in the first run with a two-out single.
Jace Haagen had 12 strikeouts for Coquille.
Bandon has a big game Tuesday at second-place Toledo, trying to move up a spot in the standings.
LIONS SWEEP PIRATES: Cottage Grove topped visiting Marshfield 15-5 and 6-3 in a pair of Sky-Em League games Friday.
Hunter Sharkey and Jaxson Simmons scored three runs each and Iverson Bascue drove in three for the Lions in the opener.
Ezra Waterman had two hits, a run and an RBI for Marshfield. Logan Peck had a hit, a run and an RBI. Trace James had a single and double and Cameron Olson and Henley Cleveland drove in runs.
Cottage Grove scored in every inning, finishing the game off early with three in the sixth.
In the nightcap, Dom Montiel gave up just five hits for Marshfield, but was hurt by nine errors.
The Lions went ahead for good with two runs in the fifth and added two insurance runs after Marshfield pulled within 4-3 in the sixth.
Montiel had a single and double and scored one of Marshfield’s runs. James and Liam Webster had the other runs, Olson had a double and Peck had a pair of singles.
Simmons and Wyatt Sales had two runs each for the Lions.
Marshfield hosts Marist Catholic on Tuesday.
Softball
MARSHFIELD WINS TWO: Visiting Marshfield pounded out 25 hits in a 25-12 win over Cottage Grove in the opener and 13 more in a 21-3 victory in the nightcap Friday.
Sterling Williams hit her fifth homer of the season in the first game.
Cedar Ward had four hits, three runs and four RBIs, Sierra Ward had three hits, four runs and three RBIs, Dahlia Soto-Kanui had three hits, four runs and two RBIs and Jorney Baldwin had three hits and four RBIs.
Karina Skirk, Paige Reigard and Alaina Sullivan also had three hits each. Sullivan had three runs and three RBIs and Skurk had two runs and three RBIs.
In the nightcap, Soto-Kanui, Reigard, Williams, Kaylin Dea and Michaella Wright had three runs each and Sierra Ward and EmmaLee Schaefer each drove in three runs.
“The girls played well and hit very well,” Marshfield coach Brooke Toy said. “We did get to work on some defensive things that we had worked on earlier in the week at practice, which was nice to see executed during a game and not just practice.”
With its third win this week, Marshfield improved to 4-5 in league play, a game behind third-place Elmira.
SPARTANS SWEEP VIKINGS: Marist Catholic beat host Siuslaw 14-1 and 28-2.
Abby Doerr had a home run in the second game and four hits, three runs and four RBIs in the opener for the Spartans, who improved to 9-0 in league and visit Marshfield on Tuesday.
REEDSPORT TAKES TWO: Aubree Rohde had a big day with three home runs as Reedsport swept host Siletz Valley 22-2 and 23-5 in a pair of Sunset Conference game.
Rohde hit two inside-the-park home runs in the first game and clubbed one over the fence in the second as the Brave picked up the two wins.
Her two inside-the-park homers generated five total runs and she ended up scoring four runs in the first game.
Erin Sharp had a two-run triple among three hits and scored twice.
Ilene Glover had three hits and three runs and Nicole Cooper scored three runs. Kendalynn Bond had four hits and two runs and Emily Brown had three hits.
Rohde’s homer in the second game was part of a 14-run first inning as Reedsport put the game away early.
Yesenia Velazquez had four runs in the second game and Sharp, Glover, Cooper and Brown three each. Jordan Priest had two hits and two runs.
MYRTLE POINT 19, GOLD BEACH 4: The Bobcats scored 11 runs in the first inning and cruised to the home win over the Panthers.
Sierra Smith had a two-run double in the big first inning, three hits, four RBIs and two runs in the game for Myrtle Point.
Harley McMillan had a single and double, scored twice and drove in three, while also pitching for the Bobcats.
Hayden Weekly and Nikki Leep had three runs each, and Weekly had two hits.
“The girls really came together and played great,” Myrtle Point coach Monica Leep said.
The margin gave Leep a chance to play a pair of exchange students in the win — Ashley Stokis from Belgium and Elisa Balthasar from Germany. Balthasar had a hit and scored a run.
Girls Tennis
NORTH BEND 6, NORTH EUGENE 2: The Bulldogs swept the doubles matches to beat the visiting Highlanders in a Midwestern League match on Thursday.
North Bend got wins by the doubles pairings of Macy Metcalf and Adrianna Frank, Sydney Wilson and Olivia Knutson, Haley Reeves and Katie Tellei, and Nicki Grover and Molly Richcreek.
North Bend also got singles wins by Genasea Reigard and Hannah Graber, who rallied after losing the first set to win the second set 7-6 and the third set super set tiebreaker 12-10.
Boys Golf
CRATER INVITATIONAL: North Bend’s boys were sixth in the tournament at Medford on Thursday.
Mazama took the team title and Crater’s Bryce Thomason shot 74 to earn medalist honors.
North Bend was led by Zach Holt with a 94. Body Harnden had a 97 and Andy Ku a 98.
Girls Golf
CRATER INVITATIONAL: North Bend’s Brenna Mault finished fifth overall with a 95 and the Bulldogs were third in the team race behind Crater and Grants Pass on Thursday.
Victoria Slos had a 99 for the Bulldogs, who shot a team score of 412.
Powerful St. Mary’s did not have its complete lineup, but did have the medalist, Baylee Hammerickson, who shot a 76.
“There were a lot of good teams here today,” North Bend coach Riley Grandinetti said, adding that his squad has “improved every tournament this year.”
Track & Field
JACK BLUM INVITATIONAL: Glide’s boys and Oakland’s girls took the team titles in the invitational at Reedsport on Thursday.
Glide had 124 points, with Oakland scoring 115.5 and Coquille 111 in the boys meet.
Coquille got wins by Rogun Weigel in the 400 (54.45 seconds) and Garrett Baird in the 1,500 (4:52.31). The Red Devils also won the 4x100 relay (47.90).
Dillon Towne won the shot put (46-0 ½), discus (158-1) and javelin (134-4) for Glide. Myrtle Point’s Jose Medina won the long jump (18-11) and teammate Jes-C Tessman tied Reedsport’s Brody Priest for the win in the pole vault (10-0).
Oakland’s girls easily won with 172 points. Glide was a distant second with 93 and Coquille third with 74.
Hadley Brooksby won the high jump (4-8), long jump (15-2) and triple jump (33-5) for the Oakers. Eklton’s Margaret Byle also was a triple-winner, taking the 100 (13.04), 200 (27.61) and 400 (1:05.27).
Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson was the only South Coast winner, taking the 800 in 2:36.40, just ahead of Coquille’s Allison Storts (2:37.44).
STAYTON TWILIGHT: Marshfield’s Ravyn Miranda had a season-best leap of 17 feet, 3 inches to win the long jump and lead Marshfield’s girls to fourth place in the big meet at Stayton on Friday.
Miranda also had a season-best time of 12.51 in the 100 to place third and was fifth in the 200 (26.53).
Jazmin Chavez placed second in the 800 (2:22.97) and Elise Martin was second in the high hurdles (15.71) both with new personal bests. Martin was sixth in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump.
Hidden Valley scored 108.5 to win the title, led by sprinter Nyah Kendall, who won the 100 (12.18) and 200 (25.55) and anchored the Mustangs to a blazing time of 48.62 in the 4x100 relay. Marshfield was sixth in that event with a season best 52.13.
Silverton had 85 points, Tualatin 76 and Marshfield 45.
Chase Howerton won the pole vault 13-6 and teammate Kamren Chard was second (13-0) to lead Marshfield’s boys, who placed eighth with 42.5 points. Silverton had 99.
Sirus Robie won the triple jump, with a mark of 39-3.