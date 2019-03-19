Griffin Lavigne gave Reedsport’s offense some pop with a first-inning home run and the Brave won for the second time in three days, beating visiting Riddle 9-2 in a nonleague baseball game Monday.
Lavigne and Kyle Barnes each finished with two hits and two runs and the Brave broke the game open with a six-run third inning.
Barnes and Lavigne also combined on a three-hitter on the mound, striking out a total of 11 Riddle batters.
Barnes doubled and scored in the second inning before Reedsport’s offense got rolling in the third.
Lavigne had a lead-off single and then, after a strikeout for the second out, Jacob Chaney walked, Barnes hit a two-run single, Derek Johnson walked, Austin Manicke reached on an error, AJ Stoltey walked, Tyler Thornton put down a sacrifice bunt and Nick Glover hit a ball that was played into an error by the Irish, allowing the final run to score.
Stoltey scored Reedsport’s final run in the fifth after reaching on a fielder’s choice. He came home on a grounder to short by Lavigne.
Reedsport had suffered a heartbreaking loss in its opener when Brookings-Harbor scored five times in the seventh, but bounced right back Saturday with a 15-1 win over Lost River. In that game, Chaney had a three-run home run and McGill a grand slam. Glover had three hits in the win and Glover, Thornton, Lavigne, McGill and Justin Cassaro each had two runs.
Thornton pitched a five-inning complete game, needing just 77 pitches.
Reedsport now heads south for the annual American Christian Academy Tournament in Redding, Calif., starting Thursday.
Golf
NORTH BEND INVITATIONAL: North Bend won the four-team North Bend Invitational at Bandon Crossings on Monday.
The Bulldogs finished with 394 strokes, while Crater had 413 and Eagle Point 446. Marshfield did not have a complete team.
Crater’s Chase Sonnen took medalist honors with a 92, one shot better than North Bend’s Andy Ku and two better than Marshfield’s Luke Inskeep.
Logan Lampe had a 99, Brody Harnden a 100, Ryan Stallings a 102 and Sawyer Green a 123 for North Bend.
Tanner Koster shot 123 and Ben Stewart 134 for Marshfield.
Crater's Caitlyn O'Connor took medalist honors for the girls with an 87 and the Comets had two others under 100 as they easily beat North Bend, the only other girls team, 375-479.
Victoria Slos had a 114, Brenna Mault a 119, Abbie Kirby a 122, Alexandria Wilson a 124 and Alora Oberg a 126 for the Bulldogs.