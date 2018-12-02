North Bend’s girls beat visiting Myrtle Point 42-23 on Saturday for their first win of the season.
Makoa Matthews had nine points and Megan Proett eight for the Bulldogs. Coach Mike Forrester said the Bulldogs also got a spark with passing and defense from Haley Snelgrove, who had six points along with Hannah Lillebo.
Sierra Smith had nine points to lead the Bobcats, who were playing their third game in four nights.
COQUILLE 60, CHEMAWA 37: The Red Devils got their second straight win at the Beau Classic in Salem, behind a big game from Morgan Baird.
The junior post finished with 33 points and Abbey Dieu and Carlee GeDeros had nine points each in the win.
Yoimwana Pooyouma had 14 points to Chemawa.
Coquille had edged Western Christian 42-39 on the opening night of the tournament, coming from behind in the fourth quarter. Baird had 17 in that win and Dieu had eight.
ST. MARY’S 52, BANDON 28: The visiting Crusaders beat the Tigers in Bandon’s third game in four nights.
Emma Bennion had 14 points for St. Mary’s. Kennedy Turner scored eight and Nikki Lakey seven for the Tigers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH BEND 63, MYRTLE POINT 24: The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the season with the easy home win.
Jayden Frank scored 20 points and had several dunks despite playing only about half of the first and third quarters.
Jose Medina had nine points for the Bobcats.
COQUILLE 64, CHEMAWA 62: The Red Devils outscored Chemawa 16-7 in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory, putting five players in double figures in the process.
Hayden Davis had 18 points to lead Coquille, while Jace Haagen hit five 3-pointers for 15 points. Cort McKinley had 11 and Jeremy Kistner and Ean Smith 10 each.
Devonte Beach had 19 points for Chemawa.
ST. MARY’S 74, BANDON 55: The Tigers fell behind immediately, but battled back to make it a game before losing to the Class 3A Crusaders.
“We were down double digits in the first two minutes of the first quarter before settling down and making it close at halftime,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said.
The Tigers trailed 32-28 at the break before St. Mary’s pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 24-7.
“The players continue to work hard and compete all game,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said. “We’re just focusing on improving each game.”
Colby Gaston had 17 points and Matt Yarbor 10 for the Tigers in the loss. Francis Okeyia had a game-high 20 points for the Crusaders.
WRESTLING
PERRY BURLISON CLASSIC: Marshfield was 10th in its season-opening event at Cascade High School in Turner.
Frankie Harlow (126 pounds) and Kody Koumentis (132) both placed second in their weight classes for Marshfield. Both lost to wrestlers from tournament champion Crook County in the title matches.
Tandy Martin was sixth at 152 pounds for the Pirates.
WILLIE WILKINSON MEMORIAL: Reedsport was third and Myrtle Point seventh in the meet at Glide on Saturday.
The host Wildcats won the title, with the Roseburg junior varsity team second.
Reedsport had the top two finishers at 106 pounds, with Aaron Solomon pinning teammate Kyren Johnson in the championship match.
Reedsport also got runner-up finishes by Miguel Velazquez (160 pounds) and Nick Glover (182).
Dennis Magee finished third at 145 pounds for the Brave.
Finishing fourth for Reedsport were Christian (120 pounds), Eli Carson (132) and River Lichte (152).
Myrtle Point also had a champion — Tyler Huerta at 126 pounds. Caleb Brickey was second at 195.
Clifford Johnson was fourth at 138 pounds and Isaac O’Connor at 160.