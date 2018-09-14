North Bend got four touchdown passes from Coleman Compton and the Bulldogs finished their nonleague slate with a 34-19 road win over South Eugene to stay perfect on the season.
"South stacked the box, forcing us to have to throw the ball tonight," North Bend coach Gary Prince said. "Coleman did a great job getting the ball out to receivers.
"Garrison Mateski, Teron Catanzaro and Jakob Rudolfs all had big nights receiving. The offensive line did a good job of giving him time to throw."
Compton connected on TD passes of 54 and 74 yards with Mateski and hit Catanzaro for a 14-yard score.
North Bend overcame an early 6-0 deficit and scored 21 straight points before taking a 27-13 lead into halftime.
"Defensively, the kids did a good job," Prince said. "We gave up some yards on the ground in the first half, but made some adjustments in the second half that helped us tighten some things up.
"Overall, I am pleased how hard everyone worked and battled tonight."
Compton connected with Rudolfs just before halftime and Jake Posey sealed the win with a 2-yard plunge in the final period.
North Bend starts league play in Class 5A District 2 with a game at Thurston next Friday.
Powers 58, Gilchrist 6: Jamason Kellogg had a huge day as the Cruisers improved to 2-0 in the new six-man pilot program.
Kellogg ran for two touchdowns and 151 yards and passed for five more scores in the win, including two touchdown passes each to David Pedrick and Clancy Standley and one to Hunter Byrd.
Pedrick also ran for a touchdown and converted two extra point kicks, while Cole Holliday made three kicks. In six-man, kicks count for two points instead of just one.
Kellogg and Pedrick combined to complete 10 of 19 passes for 247 yards. Pedrick also ran for 90 yards.
As a team, Powers out-gained Gilchrist 551-231. The Cruisers also forced three turnovers. Kellogg had an interception and fumble recovery and got on an onside kick attempt by Gilchrist. Byrd also recovered a fumble.
“The Gilchrist team was big and physical, but our guys did a very good job adjusting to the different style,” Powers coach Kayne Pedrick said. “They played us tough for a half, but we took over after the break.”
Pedrick said Kellogg, David Pedrick and Standley were huge on offense and Steven Ledger made a strong debut for the Cruisers.
“Hunter played a really tough game in the trenches on offense and defense and Cole was a battering ram on offense and a force on defense,” Kayne Pedrick said.
Powers plays its first home game next Friday against Eddyville.
Bandon 6, Oakland 0: The Tigers got the only touchdown in the first quarter on a 70-yard run by Wyatt Dyer and the defense did the rest as Bandon got its first win of the season.
Braydon Freitag also had two interceptions on defense for the Tigers.
“It was a good win, nice to get that monkey off our back,” Tigers coach Aaron Freitag said.
Bandon visits Creswell next Friday.
Jefferson 22, Coquille 14: The Red Devils suffered their first loss of the season when the Lions scored all their points in the third quarter to win at home.
Coquille’s Brayden Clayburn scored on a 50-yard interception return in the first quarter and Caiden Yates added the conversion run for an 8-0 lead.
That was still the score early in the third quarter, when Jefferson quarterback Luke McGivney scored on a 45-yard run. McGivney connected with Jayden Eriksen on a 35-yard touchdown pass a few minutes later to give the Lions a 14-8 advantage, but Yates scored for Coquille to tie the game.
Diego Rodriguez scored the game-winner for Jefferson late in the third quarter from 3 yards out.
Coquille coach David Thomason said that a number of younger players stepped up and had big games for the Red Devils, and that he hopes Coquille gets another shot at Jefferson in the playoffs.
“This is a good thing in the long run,” Thomason said. “A, it doesn’t mean anything for our playoff run. B, it doesn’t mean anything for our league championship run. And C, it gives us a reason to get more focused for Amity.”
That’s who the Red Devils play next week, when they host the unbeaten Warriors who sit first in the Class 3A power rankings.
“They’re a really good football team and really big,” Thomason said. “It’s going to be a challenge.”
Glide 46, Reedsport 0: The Wildcats shut out the Brave to improve to 2-1 in their preseason run through the Sunset Conference.
Wyatt Estrada, Giovanni Allison and Zach Holland combined for 291 yards and five touchdown runs for Glide and Holland also caught two scoring passes from Caidyn Cunningham.
Reedsport is on the road again next week against Illinois Valley.
Newport 60, Siuslaw 16: The Cubs beat the visiting Vikings, keeping Siuslaw winless on the new season.
Siuslaw has two weeks before opening league play against Harrisburg.