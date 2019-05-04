The North Bend softball team handled North Eugene in a pair of Midwestern League softball games on Saturday, winning the opener 18-8 and the nightcap 19-7.
Both games were reduced to five innings by the mercy rule.
Haley Snelgrove, Kaitlin Randle and Keira Young all scored three runs, and Gwen Hogewonig and Grace Perry each scored two in the first game. Every player in the lineup scored at least once.
Randle and Perry both had two doubles and two RBIs in the win. Snelgrove and Young each doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Saige Vaughn doubled and drove in a run and Eliana White doubled and drove in a run off the bench.
In the nightcap, it was more of the same.
Randle was 4-for-4 with three doubles, five RBIs and four runs. Maddie Finnigan double twice, had four hits, drove in a run and scored four. Snelgrove had two hits and scored three runs. Skylar Lucas and Hannah Robison each had three hits and drove in three runs.
With the sweep, North Bend improved to 7-5 in league play, keeping its hopes of reaching the playoffs alive.
North Bend hosts Springfield in a nonleague game Tuesday before hosting second-place Thurston (9-1) in a big league doubleheader Saturday. To keep their playoff hopes alive, the Bulldogs likely need at least a split with the Colts after the Bulldogs did not get help for the second weekend in a row. Churchill, which is 8-6, split with Thurston a week after splitting with Eagle Point as the Lancers handed both teams their first league losses.
Either Churchill or North Bend will earn the league's fourth spot in the Class 5A playoffs. There also is an at-large spot available, but at No. 19, North Bend currently is not high enough to earn that bid.
Churchill finishes its league schedule with a doubleheader against North Eugene (1-9). North Bend also still has a home doubleheader against Ashland (4-8).
Baseball
HIGHLANDERS SWEEP BULLDOGS: North Eugene took a pair of games from visiting North Bend, winning 13-6 and 3-2 on Saturday.
In the opener, North Bend got all six of its runs in the third inning, when both Jake Simmons and Corbin White had doubles. White’s brought in two of the runs and Simmons, Brylee Anderson, Ian Spalding and Bridger Holmes also all drove in runs.
North Bend’s outburst gave the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead, but North Eugene caught up by the fifth inning and won it with seven runs in the sixth.
Cameron Parks had three hits, including a triple, and scored three runs for the Highlanders.
In the second game, North Bend again only scored in the third inning, getting two runs when Ian Spalding and Jayden Frank both doubled and scored on an error.
North Eugene tied the game in the fourth and won it in the seventh when Jackson Warwick reached on an error, advanced on a sacrifice by Chance Dalton and scored on a two-out single by Cole Belmont-Smith.
The losses hurt North Bend’s playoff hopes, but the Bulldogs still can reach the postseason by finishing strong as it finishes the season at home with two more league doubleheaders against teams ahead of it in the standings.
At 6-6, North Bend is tied with Willamette for fourth place in the standings. The Bulldogs host league-leading Thurston (10-2) on Saturday and finish the season with a home doubleheader against third-place Ashland (7-5) on May 16.
North Eugene is eighth in the standings at 4-8.
Girls Tennis
NORTH BEND 8, HIDDEN VALLEY 0: The Bulldogs tuned up for the Midwestern League district meet by shutting out the visiting Mustangs on Saturday.
Kamilla Kotai, Hannah Graber, Maddy Groth and Molly Richcreek all won singles matches, with only Richcreek’s match going to a third set.
In doubles, the Bulldogs got wins by the pairs of Macy Metcalf and Adrianna Frank, Olivia Knutson and Sydney Wilson, Katie Tellei and Haley Reeves, and Nicki Grover and Victoria Thorsen.
The Bulldogs host the district tournament later this week.
Track & Field
GRANTS PASS ROTARY INVITATIONAL: Brookings-Harbor freshman Kaleb Barnes had an impressive new best of 4 minutes, 19.75 seconds to win the frosh-soph 1,500 meters for the top finish by a South Coast athlete in the annual showcase event at Grants Pass on Saturday.
Coquille's Hailey Combie was second in the frosh-soph discus (93-4) while Allison Storts was third in the 3,000 (12:04.73) and fourth in the 1,500 (5:28.23) in the frosh-soph division. Anella Willis was sixth in the varsity 300-meter hurdles with a new best of 49.60 to become the Red Devils' only placer at the varsity level.
Among the more impressive performances were the efforts of two girls from Grants Pass high schools.
North Valley senior Baylee Touey set new best in all three sprints, winning the 100 in 12.10 seconds, the 200 in 23.60 and the 400 in 57.04. Her 200-meter time leads the state for all classifications.
And Hidden Valley freshman Jaaden Steele had winning marks of 37 feet, 4 ¾ inches in the triple jump and 16-4 ¼ in the long jump. Steele also was part of Hidden Valley’s state-leading mark of 47.97 in the varsity 4x100 relay. Her triple jump mark ranks sixth in the state for the event, led currently by North Bend’s Chelsea Howard (37-11).
Coquille will be back at Grants Pass for its district meet Saturday in an eight-team meet that also includes South Coast schools Bandon, Myrtle Point and Gold Beach, as well as Bonanza, Canyonville Christian, Illinois Valley, Lost River and Rogue River.
Brookings-Harbor's district meet is Friday and Saturday at Sutherlin.