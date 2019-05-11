North Bend's softball team entered Saturday's doubleheader with visiting Thurston hoping for at least one win to enhance its chances of reaching the Class 5A playoffs.
The Bulldogs nearly got one, but the Colts came from behind to win the first game 4-3 and then won the second game 15-7.
"It was tough," North Bend coach John Olson said. "We were hoping to get the sweep, and we played well."
The difference, he said, was Thurston pitcher Harmony Stevens.
"She did a good job keeping us off-balance with her change-up," Olson said. "She took a good-hitting team and kept us quiet for both games."
The result left North Bend in fifth place in the Midwestern League at 7-7 heading into Thursday's regular-season finale against seventh-place Ashland (4-10). Thurston, meanwhile, moved into a tie for second with Eagle Point at 11-3 after league-leading Crater swept the Eagles on Thursday.
North Bend is unlikely to catch Churchill (8-8) for fourth place and the league's final guaranteed playoff since the Lancers finish against a North Eugene team with just one league win.
But the Bulldogs could still get in based on their power ranking, which might get them the one at-large spot in the 16-team playoff bracket.
In Saturday's opener, North Bend scored three runs in the third inning, aided by two Thurston errors.
Keira Young, Gwen Hogewonig and Saige Vaughn all scored, and Maddie Finnigan, Hannah Robison and Young had hits.
But that was all of North Bend's scoring and Thurston scored once in the fourth, then three in fifth.
The Colts had gotten their first two batters on each of the first three innings, but North Bend pitcher Saige Vaughn got out of trouble all three times.
Thurston finally broke through, though, and with Stevens' pitching, North Bend wasn't able to come back.
"We had base runners on in the sixth and seventh and weren't able to get them in," Olson said.
Sierra Jenkins had two doubles for the Colts.
In the nightcap, North Bend took a 1-0 lead with a run in the first, but Thurston plated four runs in the third, seven in the sixth and three in the seventh to win by a comfortable margin.
North Bend also lost its leading hitter, Kaitlyn Randle, to an injury when she was hit by a line drive. The Bulldogs already were without Haley Snelgrove, who was at an equestrian event.
"The thing I like best is we were down big and put up a fight in the seventh inning, just by battling," Olson said of his squad, which scored four runs in the final inning.
"I was disappointed we weren’t able to get one (win), but I definitely wasn’t disappointed with any girl on the team," Olson said.
Samantha Burke and Harmony Stevens had home runs for the Colts.
Thursday's doubleheader with the Grizzlies starts at 3 p.m.
Track & Field
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 4: Coquille’s boys and girls finished second and advanced a handful of athletes to the Class 2A state meet during the meet at Grants Pass High School on Saturday.
The state meet for Class 2A and Class 1A is Friday and Saturday at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
Gunner Yates won the 200 (23.25 seconds) and 400 (53.42) for the Red Devils and also helped Coquille to first place in the 4x100 relay (45.99) and second in the 4x400 relay (3:42.86).
Rogun Weigel was second to Yates in the 400 (53.73) and also was on both relays.
Coquille’s Tucker Godfrey qualified for state in both hurdles races. He finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (44.34) and third in the 110 hurdles, where his time of 16.32 met the automatic qualifying standard for state.
Jace Haagen was second in the triple jump (40-2) and was on Coquille’s winning 4x100 relay. The other member of that relay was Grady Arriola and he also was on the 4x400 relay, along with Cael Church.
Lost River edged Coquille 139-135 in the team race in the 10-team special district.
Lakeview won the girls team title with 134 points, while Coquille had 99, just ahead of Lost River (98).
Coquille went 1-2 in the shot put, with Gia Faith winning (33-0) and Hailey Combie finishing second (31-6). Combie also advanced to state in the discus on the first day.
Halle Layton was second in the triple jump (29-11) to go with her second-place effort tin the long jump Friday.
Bandon’s Holly Hutton won the 1,500 (5:17.04) to go with her win in the 3,000 a day earlier. Aunika Miller was second in the 800 (2:45.16) for the Tigers. Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson won that event (2:40.16).
Bandon’s Jared Duval qualified for state in the 800 by finishing second (2:09.04). Gold Beach had its only boys state qualifier when Taylor Jackson won the high jump by clearing 5-10. Teammate Kalina Hamilton got a wild-card berth with her third-place finish in the javelin Friday.
Myrtle Point also got a pair of wild-card qualifiers in the girls pole vault: Sophia Alvarez and Sydney Sefers.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2: Pacific’s Madi Hall qualified for state in three events, including winning the 100 hurdles (16.73). Hall also finished second in both the long jump (15-7 ¼) and triple jump (33-4 ½). She was third in the 300 hurdles (50.93) in the meet at Blue River.
Pacific teammate Cailtyn Trenkle qualified for state by finishing second in the shot put (34-10) and third in the discus (92-3), where she earned a wild-card berth.
In the boys portion of the meet, David Pedrick won the 200 meters for Powers (23.49).
A year after winning its second straight state title, Pacific qualified just three boys for state. Colton Morrill-Keeler was second in the shot put (41-9 ¾) and Kross Miller was the runner-up in the pole vault (11-0). Quince Nye got a wild-card berth with his third-place finish in the pole vault, as did Clancy Standley of Powers, who finished fourth.
Paisley won the girls team title with 87 points. Pacific was fourth (51) in the 19-school meet. Hosanna Christian won the boys title with 103 points. Pacific was fifth (45) and Powers ninth (25).
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 3: Reedsport did not advance any athletes in the meet at Toledo.
Brody Priest came closest, placing third in both the pole vault and high jump. Jacob Dukovich was fourth in the discus. Ashley Schuttpelz had the top finish for Reedsport’s girls, placing fourth in the 3,000.
Monroe won the girls title and Oakland was champion for the boys.