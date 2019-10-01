Myrtle Point beat host Bandon in four sets, 25-22, 25-22, 10-25, 25-11 in a Sunset Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
The Bobcats and Tigers both finished the first round of league play at 3-3.
“The girls played well as a team tonight and had some great hustle plays,” Myrtle Point coach Tami Brown said.
Hayden Weekly had eight kills and 12 blocks for the Bobcats. Nikki Leep had 14 kills, Maddi Brown had 16 assists and Heavenlee Reynolds had eight assists and three kills.
Kennedy Turner had 13 kills and Traylyn Arana nine for the Tigers. Bella Erenfeld had 28 assists.
“We couldn’t keep any momentum,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said. “We lost substantial leads in games.”
COQUILLE SWEEPS IRISH: The Red Devils won at Waldport 25-8, 25-20, 25-12 in a match that gave Coquille coach Suzanne Grami a chance to use all her players extensively.
Drew Wilson finished with 15 assists, four kills, three aces and three digs for the Red Devils. Ellie Ekelund had seven kills, six digs and three aces; Hailey Combie had her best match of the season with six kills, six digs, three aces and two stuff blocks; Saige Gallino had four kills, five aces and three digs; Spencer Gallino had seven digs; Mariah Jarrett had nine digs; Cheyenne Padget had five assists; Courtney Sanders had two aces; and Lily Thomas had two kills.
BRAVE BEAT BOOMERS: Reedsport beat visiting Toledo, 25-17, 25-18, 12-25, 25-23 to secure sole possession of second place in the standings.
Reedsport finished the first round of league play at 5-1. Toledo, which still needs to play league-leading Coquille, now has lost to both the Brave and Bandon.
Reedsport played without one of its starters, who was out ill, but got a good boost from Kendalynn Bond in the back row during the match.
After struggling in the third set, the Brave played the Boomers point-for-point in the fourth, including a long final point that Reedsport won.
“They pulled it out,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said. “That is good for their confidence.
“It’s a good win for us. And to be able to do that without one of our starters I was proud of them.”
Sky-Em League
SPARTANS EDGE PIRATES: Marist Catholic tipped Marshfield in five sets at Eugene, 20-25, 25-13, 25-15, 16-25, 15-11.
Taylor Londo led the Pirates with 12 kills, while also dishing out 15 assists. Cedar Ward had 11 kills and three aces. Raegan Rhodes had 13 assists.
Londo also had 18 digs, while Makenna Anderson had 19 and Karina Skurk 10.
You have free articles remaining.
Marist Catholic improved to 2-2 and Marshfield fell to 1-3 with a match at Elmira on Thursday remaining in the first round of league play.
Skyline League
WARRIORS EDGE PACIFIC: New Hope won a tight five-set battle with the visiting Pirates, 25-21, 24-26, 20-25, 26-24, 17-15.
The Warriors improved to 2-7 in league play, while Pacific is 1-7.
Nonleague
CRUISERS WIN: Powers swept Milo Adventist Academy 25-15, 25-18, 25-10 in a nonleague match on Tuesday.
Trinidy Blanton had four aces and 13 kills to go with two blocks for the Cruisers. Emma Krantz had five aces and eight assists. Kendra Hutton had five aces and two kills.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 5, COQUILLE 0: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point team played the Monarchs nearly even for a half before UVC pulled away with four goals in the second half.
The only goal in the first half was on a penalty kick in the 13th minute. Coquille conceded a pair of own goals in the second half, but coach Don Swenson was pleased with the squad’s effort.
“Overall, we played well as a team,” he said.
The DevilCats fell to 3-3 in league play with a match at Brookings-Harbor on Thursday remaining for the first round.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 7, DOUGLAS 0: Jair Valdovinos had two goals and two assists, Fabian Villa also scored twice and Rylan Bruce had a goal and an assists as the Bruins kept their league record perfect at 6-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sky-Em League
MARIST CATHOLIC 8, MARSHFIELD 0: The Pirates were unable to score on the road in a shutout loss to the Spartans.
Marshfield, which fell to 1-2 in league, has a home match Thursday against Elmira, which got its first win by beating Junction City 2-1 on Tuesday.