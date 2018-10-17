Marshfield’s volleyball team won its regular-season finale Tuesday, topping host Elmira 25-16, 25-17, 25-14.
The Pirates moved into a three-way tie for second place in the final Sky-Em League standings with Marist Catholic and Junction City. But Marshfield’s two losses to Marist Catholic knocked the Pirates out of a chance for one of the league’s two guaranteed spots in the Class 4A playoffs. One will go to league champion Cottage Grove and the other will go to either Marist or Junction City, which will have a tiebrekader game to determine the second berth.
Marshfield will host a game in the Class 4A play-in round to try to gain a spot in the playoffs.
Against Elmira, Alex Locati had nine kills, Mallory Heyer five and McKayla Myrand four.
Makenna Anderson had 18 digs and Ravyn Miranda 27 assists. Karina Skurk had three aces.
Sunset Conference
Coquille beats Bandon: The Red Devils topped the visiting Tigers 25-10, 25-6, 25-18 to stay perfect in league play and clinch their spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said she was happy with how Coquille ran its offense, including getting its middle hitters more involved.
Setters Kaylee Green and Drew Wilson had 11 assists each and combined for six aces. Grace Sinclair had nine kills, seven digs and two aces; Abbey Dieu had six kills; Halle Layton had four kills and two stuff blocks; Morgan Miller had four kills; and Saige Gallino had three kills on three attempts.
The Red Devils also celebrated breast cancer awareness with special warm-up shirts and accessories.
For Bandon, Kennedy Turner had four kills and a stuff block and Bella Erenfeld had three kills and 10 digs.
Panthers edge Bobcats: Gold Beach outlasted host Myrtle Point, rallying from two sets down for a 21-25, 25-27, 25-12, 25-23, 15-5 victory.
Brianna Seuser-Smith had five kills and nine digs and Sarina Lacey had four kills and eight digs. Kaitlyn Porovich had eight digs. Brooklen Dunn, Alyssa McLean and Jessica Ostman combined for 10 more digs.
Sierra Smith had 15 kills and three stuff blocks, Nikki Leep added 13 kills and Maddi Brown had 27 assists.
Toledo tops Waldport: The Boomers swept the Irish 25-19, 25-8, 25-23 to stay a game behind Reedsport in the race for second place and a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
Coquille leads the standings at 10-0, with Reedsport at 8-2 and Toledo at 7-3. Toledo hosts Reedsport on Thursday and finishes the regular season at Coquille on Monday, when Reedsport visits Bandon.
Midwestern League
Colts beat Bulldogs: Thurston swept North Bend in the home finale on Tuesday, winning 25-12, 25-21, 25-12.
North Bend finishes the regular season Thursday at league champion Crater.
BOYS SOCCER
Coquille 1, South Umpqua 0: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point squad edged the Lancers when Ruendy Indalecio scored the only goal of the match in the 75th minute.
The DevilCats got their second win of the Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 season, both wins coming against the Lancers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Glide 3, Coquille 2: The Wildcats edged the visiting DevilCats, taking a 2-1 halftime lead and holding on in the second half.
Jordyn Tippett scored one of the two goals for the DevilCats and assisted on the other, scored by Jaylyn Rayevich.
Brookings-Harbor 6, Sutherlin 1: The Bruins stayed perfect in the league standings for the Class 3A-2A-1A District 4, topping the visiting Bulldogs.
Marist Catholic 10, Marshfield 0: The Spartans beat the visiting Pirates to stay perfect in the Sky-Em League.
Marshfield fell to 0-7 and finishes the season at home Tuesday against Elmira, hoping to spoil the Falcons’ playoff hopes.