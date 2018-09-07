Marshfield’s football team got its first win of the season in dramatic fashion Friday, with Arturo Ledesma booting the winning field goal with 15.2 seconds left for a 20-17 victory at Gladstone.
“The kids played hard and never gave up,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “I am very proud of the team’s effort.”
After the teams went into the halftime locker room tied at 14, the kickers had the only scoring in the second half. Ledesma kicked a 26-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and Gladstone’s Mateo Burgos tied it with a 40-yarder with less than two minutes to go. The Pirates drove down the field, with Josiah Niblett just missing a touchdown, but setting up Ledesma’s 17-yard field goal for the win.
Gladstone opened the scoring with an interception return by Ben Hill in the first quarter, but Marshfield tied it on Jacob Carpenter’s touchdown catch on a 32-yard pass from Grant Woolsey.
Sebastian Peiffer scored for Gladstone and Sirus Robie evened the score before halftime for Marshfield.
Lemmons said Marshfield’s defensive line did well against the big Gladstone squad and that Devin Benson ran well in the second half despite a thigh bruise that has been bothering him.
“We eliminated a lot of mental mistakes this week and the kids caught the ball,” Lemmons said. “We still had two costly turnovers that we need to eliminate.”
He added that Niblett and his brother, Noah, both had strong games.
Marshfield is home against Klamath Union next week before embarking on Sky-Em League play.
Coquille 30, Glide 22: The Red Devils improved to 2-0 with the hard-fought home win over the Wildcats.
Coquille trailed twice in the first half, but pulled ahead in the final two quarters in its second straight close win, something the Red Devils didn’t have much of in preseason games the past few years.
“We’ve got some mistakes we can clean up and we can get better from that standpoint,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “But I told them a 54-6 ballgame doesn’t make us better. A 12-6 ballgame and a 30-22 ballgame, that makes us better. We’re learning to scrap.”
Caiden Yates rushed for more than 200 yards, including a 30-yard score in the second quarter to tie the score. His freshman brother Gunner put Coquille in front in the third quarter with a 45-yard score on a fake punt and Coquille also got touchdowns by Kane Rilatos and Ean Smith.
Zach Holland returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a Glide touchdown and also had a 54-yard scoring run after Coquille had gone up 30-14. Dillon Towne scored the other Glide touchdown on a pass from Caidyn Cunningham.
Coquille travels to the Willamette Valley to face Jefferson next week.
Powers 44, Jewell 6: The Cruisers won their debut in six-man football, beating the Blue Jays on the road.
Both teams are among the 16 schools giving the six-man pilot program a try this year.
Powers travels to Gilchrist next week.
Elkton 74, Myrtle Point 8: The Elks beat the visiting Bobcats, who are newcomers to the eight-man game, in a nonleague game Friday.
Austin Luzier had three touchdown passes and returned the opening kickoff for an Elkton touchdown and Spencer Moore had two touchdown runs and Jadyn Woody two TD receptions.
Tyler Huerta scored Myrtle Point’s touchdown on a kickoff return.
Illinois Valley 58, Gold Beach 12: The Cougars handed the Panthers their second straight loss to start the season as quarterback Caleb Hess ran for four scores and connected with his brother Caleb on a scoring pass for another.
Brandon Seuser-Smith scored both Gold Beach touchdowns, on a 15-yard run and a kickoff return.
VOLLEYBALL
Tigers win: Bandon got its first two wins of the season Friday, beating visiting Pacific 25-7, 25-11, 25-23 and topping Rogue River 25-21, 25-12, 25-16.
Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said she had a chance to use all her freshmen and give different players experience at setter and libero against Pacific.
“It was a bit chaotic at times, but good teamwork and communication got our girls through it,” Vierck said. “Overall, it was a fun game to get new kids play time.”
Bella Erenfeld had four kills, four assists and three aces. Brittni England and Kennedy Turner had four kills each.
Against Rogue River, Turner had seven kills, Kylie Lakey had six aces and Jordan Houck did well in her first match as setter.