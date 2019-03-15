Mazama swept visiting Marshfield in a nonleague doubleheader Friday, winning the opener 17-5 in five innings and taking the nightcap 9-3.
The Vikings scored at least four runs in three of their four times up to bat in the opener.
"The first game, we could not locate a strike," Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said. "We struggled mightily on the bump and gave up a few big hits with the bases loaded. We can't walk that many (11) and win games."
Mazama put seven runs up in the fourth inning of the opener after scoring 10 in the first three innings to win going away, then the Vikings used five runs in the sixth inning in the nightcap to stretch out a previously tight game.
Cameron Olson had a hit and two RBI in the opener to pace the Pirates’ offense, then Ryan Knight had two hits in the nightcap as Marshfield tried to take advantage of eight Mazama errors.
Josh Hinds doubled in the nightcap for the Pirates.
Caden Whitlock tripled for Mazama in the nightcap and Caleb Waits, Cooper Hamilton and Eric Hayden all doubled for Mazama in the opener. Hayden also had a triple and Drew Raebel hit a homer with six RBIs.
Despite the loss in the second game, Montiel was pleased with how the Pirates responded after losing the opener.
"I was proud of our effort in Game 2," he said. "Ryan Knight threw four strong innings and we were solid defensively behind him. We had runners on, I believe, in every inning, but couldn't plate them.
"Their strong sixth did us in."
Marshfield returns for its home opener against Hidden Valley on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 6, REEDSPORT 4: The Bruins stunned the Brave with a five-run rally in the seventh to win at Reedsport on Friday.
After a pair of walks and a strikeout to start the seventh, the Bruins got consecutive singles by Adam Shew, Roman Worthey, Jon Kleespies, Jason Vanginderen, Andrew Burger and Jacub McCollom.
Vanginderen also had an RBI double in the fourth inning, one of just three hits allowed by Reedsport starter Dallas McGill.
Worthey had two hits and two runs in the win.
Nick Glover had a big day offensively for Reedsport with a first-inning home run and three singles. He scored two and drove in two in the loss.
Griffin Lavigne also had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. AJ Stoltey and Tyler Thornton scored Reedsport’s other runs.
McGill finished with eight strikeouts, all in the first four innings, and pitched the first six before giving way to the bullpen to start the seventh.
The Bruins improved to 2-0.
SOFTBALL
BANDON 18, YONCALLA 1: The Tigers won their season opener at home, topping the Eagles in a five-inning game.
Dedra Foster had three doubles and five RBIs for the Tigers.
Freshman Avery Pounder had two hits, including a triple, and pitched the first four innings, allowing one hit while striking out nine and walking three.
"It was a nice team win," Bandon coach Brandon Gallagher said. "Everyone got on base at at least scored once. They showed patience with their at-bats and our defense looked good, a few hiccups, but nothing they can't fix moving forward."
The Tigers are back in action Saturday with a doubleheader at Days Creek.
COQUILLE 24, OAKRIDGE 2: The Red Devils broke open the offense to pull out the road win and improve to 1-1 on the season.