Marshfield’s baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep on the road Friday, beating Siuslaw 12-6 and 14-0 in decidedly different fashion.
In the opener, the Pirates trailed 5-0 before coming from behind with five runs in the fifth and seventh and two runs in the sixth.
In the nightcap, Dom Montiel, Ryan Knight and Liam Webster combined on a six-inning one-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
Ezra Waterman had four hits, three runs and two RBIs in the opener. Henley Cleveland had two hits, three RBIs and a run and Cobin Bouska had three hits, two RBIs and a run. Josh Hinds had two runs and two RBIs and Cameron Olson scored twice.
In the nightcap, Cleveland, Knight and Montiel all had two hits and three RBIs and Knight and Montiel each scored two runs. Waterman drove in two runs, Trace James had two runs and an RBI and Olson scored two more runs.
Caleb Hennesse had Siulaw’s only hit.
Marshfield, which improved to 4-9 in league, finishes the season with a doubleheader at home against Elmira on Monday. Siuslaw’s season ended at 1-14 in league.
BANDON 19, SILETZ VALLEY 4: The Tigers got a grand slam by Cooper Lang as part of a 10-run first inning. Lang finished with five RBIs and Braydon Freitag had a homer, double and single, four runs and four RBIs.
“We brought the bats today,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said.
The Tigers managed just one hit against Reedsport ace Dallas McGill on Tuesday.
Josh Minkler scored four runs and pitched two innings, followed by Jason Wilhite and Jake Watjen as the Tigers limited the Warriors to three hits.
REEDSPORT 15, COQUILLE 0: Tyler Thornton led off Reedsport’s half of the first inning with a home run and Dallas McGill hit a two-run shot later in the inning and three Reedsport pitchers combined on a no-hitter in their win at home Thursday.
Jacob Chaney had a double and triple, two runs and three RBIs for the Brave. Nick Glover had two hits and three runs, McGill also scored three times and Thornton had a triple to go with his home run and scored twice.
Thornton, Griffin Lavigne and Chaney combined on a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Softball
SIUSLAW SWEEPS: Siuslaw finished the season with a pair of one-run wins over visiting Marshfield, beating the Pirates 7-6 and 4-3 at Florence.
“Tough losses tonight,” Marshfield coach Brooke Toy said. “We never stopped playing. The games were fun and exciting and everyone got to play.”
In the opener, Marshfield scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-5 lead, but Siuslaw scored twice in the bottom half to win it.
Bailey Overton had a home run for the Vikings, finishing with two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Nina Aaron had four hits and two RBIs and her courtesy runner, Adri Edwards, scored three times. Hayley Meier had three hits.
Sterling Williams had four hits, including a double and home run, and five RBIs in the loss for the Pirates. Sierra Ward had two hits, three runs and an RBI, Michaella Wright had two hits and two runs and Karina Skurk had two hits.
In the nightcap, the Vikings broke a 2-all tie with two runs in the fifth and held on.
Overton had two hits and a run for the Vikings. Alyssa Richards added a double.
Cedar Ward had three hits and an RBI, Kaylin Dea had two hits, Dahlia Soto-Kanui scored twice and Taylor Shea had a hit and a run for the Pirates.
Siuslaw jumped over the Pirates in the final Sky-Em League standings, finishing 5-10 while Marshfield was 4-11.
“We peaked late in the season with four wins over the last five games,” Siuslaw coach Sean O’Mara said. “The athletes should be proud of their continued effort through all the losses to come out at the end of the season with some real solid efforts on offense, defense and mental toughness.”
BANDON 22, SILETZ VALLEY 4: The Tigers won easily on the road, scoring 11 runs in the first and cruising to the victory.
Dedra Foster had a double and three singles and scored twice and Liz Gallagher had three hits and two runs. Avery Pounder, Kadence Teel, Carlee Freitag and Angie Morones had three runs each. Morones and Kortney Ferreri hit triples.
The Tigers moved into third place in the Sunset Conference standings at 7-5 with two games to go in the league season — at home against Myrtle Point on Monday and at Waldport on Tuesday.
REEDSPORT 10, COQUILLE 6: The Brave came up with a huge home win Thursday, keeping their playoff hopes alive and handing Coquille a damaging setback.
Reedsport is 6-6 with games remaining at Gold Beach on Monday and at home against Myrtle Point on Tuesday, both it will be favored in. If it wins both and Coquille and Bandon both lose to second-place Waldport, Reedsport will be tied for third with the Tigers and Red Devils.
Coquille, which was knocked out of third place with the loss, finishes with a home game against Waldport on Monday and two at home against Siletz Valley on Tuesday. The Red Devils have lost two straight league games after winning five in a row.