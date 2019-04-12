Marshfield allowed six second-inning runs in the opener, a 10-8 loss to Marist Catholic, then scored five runs in the last three innings of the nightcap to earn the split on the road with a 6-5 win.
Ezra Waterman had two hits and two RBI in the first game and Henley Cleveland had three RBIs in the loss. Trace James also had two RBIs. Logan Peck, Waterman and Ryan Knight all scored two runs.
Cleveland had two hits and three more RBI in the nightcap to finish with six RBI on the day. Peck and Knight both had two hits and scored a run, as well.
James tossed a clean seventh inning to earn the save in Game 2 after Marshfield had taken the lead in the top of the inning.
Peck led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice by Waterman. Knight flied out to center, but Peck tagged and moved to third on the play. After Cameron Olson was hit by a pitch and Cleveland doubled to center scoring both runners.
“(It was) a great win for our kids and another sign of growth for our program,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said.
Marshfield improved to 1-2 in Sky-Em League play and handed Marist Catholic its first loss. The Pirates visit Elmira on Tuesday.
TIGERS TAKE TWO: Junction City swept host Siuslaw 20-3 and 6-0 on Friday in Florence.
Hunter Vancurler had three hits, including a double triple, scored four runs and drove in three in the opener for the Tigers.
Elijah Blankenship drove in two of Siuslaw’s three runs.
In the nightcap, Henry Casarez and Trevor Trout combined on a five-hitter for the Tigers and Blake Hayes had three hits, three runs and three RBIs.
Siuslaw fell to 0-3 in Sky-Em play and Junction City improved to 2-1.
Softball
SPARTANS SWEEP: Marist Catholic beat Marshfield in a pair of 10-run games on Friday in Eugene.
Marist scored in all but two innings, beating Marshfield 11-1 in the opener and 16-2 in the nightcap.
Paige Reigard had Marshfield’s only hit in the opener, a single that drove in Dahlia Soto-Kanui.
Sierra Ward had a hit and scored a run in the nightcap, and both Sterling Williams and Alaina Sullivan had a hit and RBI.
Abby Doerr and Ariel Carlson both hit home runs for the Spartans in the opener.
Marist Catholic improved to 3-0 in league play and Marshfield fell to 1-2.
Marshfield visits Elmira on Tuesday.
VIKINGS FALL: Junction City swept host Siuslaw 18-1 and 16-2 in a pair of five-inning games.
In the opener, Jenna Kister pitched a one-hitter for the Tigers. Jada Fuller had three hits and five RBIs and Abigail Bumcrot had four hits and three runs.
In the second game, Kamryn Potter had four doubles, three runs and five RBIs and Taylor Jobe had three hits and four RBIs as the Tigers improved to 3-2 in league.
LizBeth Carcia and Lupita Figueroa had two hits each for the Vikings, who fell to 0-3.
Boys Tennis
NORTH BEND 5, SPRINGFIELD 0: North Bend swept another tennis dual on Thursday, handling Springfield at home.
All five matches North Bend won in straight sets, including singles wins by Matthew Jordan, Jack Wilson, Kendall Ehlin and Nico Parvin and a doubles win by Spencer Spini and Romig Beley.
North Bend visits Thurston on Tuesday.
MARSHFIELD 4, SPRINGFIELD 1: The Nicolaus twins played singles for Marshfield on Thursday and both won without dropping a game, with Max Nicolaus at No. 1 singles and Josh at No. 2.
Alex Hernandez also won a singles match for the Pirates and Josh Olson and Benedict Gerdes teamed for a doubles win.
Marshfield visits St. Mary’s on Saturday.
Golf
TIGERS SECOND: Bandon's boys finished second to Grants Pass in the Cascade Community Credit Union Challenge on Friday at Roseburg Country Club.
The Cavemen had a team score of 343, which was 19 strokes better than the Tigers. North Bend was third at 370.
Taylor Anderson took medalist honors for Grants Pass with a 75. Bandon's Jackson Kennon was fourth (80) and Alexander Schulz was sixth (82). North Bend teammates Andy Ku and Zach Holt tied for ninth with rounds of 88.
St. Mary's dominated the girls portion of the tournament with the top three finishers, led by medalist Baylee Hammericksen. The Crusaders' team score of 338 was 41 strokes better than Crater.
North Bend's Victoria Slos tied for ninth with a 100.