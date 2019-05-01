A number of seniors had stellar evenings in their final home track meets for Marshfield on Tuesday, when the Pirates swept a meet that also included the rest of the teams in the Sky-Em League.
Marshfield’s boys won by exactly 100 points over runner-up Siuslaw, as the Pirates scored 213 for the day. The margin was bigger for the girls, who had 247 points to Siuslaw’s 105.
Chase Howerton capped the meet with a thrilling come-from-behind effort in the 4x400-meter relay, surging ahead of Marist Catholic’s anchor leg in the final strides as the Pirates won in 3 minutes, 44.13 seconds.
Howerton also cleared 13-6 to win the pole vault, had a career-best mark of 19 feet, 8 inches to take the long jump, and ran a leg on Marshfield’s winning 4x100 meter relay, which finished in 45.88 seconds.
Senior Gannon Holland had a big personal best to win the shot put at 46-2 and fellow senior Keizer Howerton also had a nice finish to his career at Marshfield with a mark of 45-7 to finish second. Holland also won the discus with another personal best (128-1).
Sirus Robie won the triple jump (38-7). Micah Tardie won the 100 (11.77) with fellow senior Kaleb Hughes second (12.06). In the 200, their spots were reversed, with Hughes finishing in 24.79 and Tardie in 24.86.
Joe Martin, another senior, won the high hurdles (17.56). Though he didn’t win, senior Gabe Delgado ran a new best in the 3,000 (9:34.52) to finish third.
For Marshfield’s girls, senior Ravyn Miranda won the 100 (12.91), 200 (26.72) and long jump (16-5 ¾). Fellow senior Elise Martin won the 100 hurdles (16.42), 300 hurdles (51.44) and triple jump (32-7 ¼).
Khaley Aguilar won the pole vault, clearing 11-6.
Kaley Delzotti was a rare non-senior winner for Marshfield, taking the 400 in 1:03.55.
The 800 was expected to be the premier race, but was hampered by a strong breeze. Still, Marshfield senior Jazmin Chavez ran a new best 2:22.92 while finishing just behind Siuslaw’s Hannah Rannow (2:22.57) and just ahead of Junction City’s Anika Thompson (2:24.32) and Siuslaw’s Brea Blankenship (2:24.70). They all rank among the top seven for Class 4A in the event.
Marshfield was the only team to finish the 4x100 relay, with a time of 53.24, and won the 4x400 relay (4:23.29).
Siuslaw’s Andrea Osbon was a triple-winner in the throws, taking the shot put with a new best 38-3 ½ and also winning the discus (102-5) and javelin (91-2).
The meet was Marshfield’s final event before the district meet, hosted by Marist Catholic next Friday and Saturday.
BANDON SMALL SCHOOLS INVITATIONAL: The host Tigers edged Brookings-Harbor to take the girls title in the 10-team meet Tuesday.
Bandon scored 127 points and Brookings-Harbor 120.
Holly Hutton had an unusual double for the Tigers, winning the 400 (1:05.88) and 1,500 (5:06.00). Teammate Shannon Smith won the 800 (2:39.74) and Hannah Blackard won the 100 (14.83). Aunika Miller tied Myrtle Point’s Maddi Reynolds for first in the high jump, with both clearing 4-4.
Bandon also got a win in the 4x400 relay, where the Tigers were the only team.
Madi Hall was a triple-winner for Pacific, taking the 100 hurdles (18.12), 300 hurdles (51.54) and long jump (15-9). She was denied a four-win night in the triple jump by Coquille’s Halle Layton, who returned from an injury to have an impressive mark of 34-4, which ranks her second in Class 2A. Hall finished second in the event (32-9).
Camas Valley’s Joy DeRoss was a double-winner, taking the shot put (35-11) and discus (115-2). Sister Clara DeRoss won the javelin (110-10).
Brookings-Harbor easily won the boys meet with 187.5 points. Josh Smith won both the shot put (40-0) and discus (103-10) for the Bruins and was the only boy to win two events.
Hunter Angove won the pole vault for Bandon, clearing 12 feet, and Nathan Vineyard took the 1,500 (4:48.44).
Coquille got a win by Tucker Godfrey in the high hurdles (16.93) and by Rogun Weigel in the 400 (54.68).
Myrtle Point’s Jose Medina won the 200 (25.21).
Softball
MARIST CATHOLIC 15, MARSHFIELD 0: Ariel Carlson and Heidi Knebel combined on a five-inning no-hitter as the Spartans shut out the host Pirates in a Sky-Em League game.
Meanwhile, Marist had 15 hits in its win, including a pair of home runs by Abby Doerr, who drove in four runs and had three total hits.
“We played well today, but they found every hole we had in our defense,” Marshfield coach Brooke Toy said.
Carlson had a pair of doubles and scored four runs. Layla Martinez had a double and two singles and drove in four runs. Maggie Stephenson had a double and single and three RBIs and Brooklyn Jenson had a single and double, two runs and two RBIs.
Meanwhile, Carlson and Knebel combined for 11 strikeouts.
“We didn’t hit as well as we can, but both pitchers for Marist pitched very well against us,” Toy said.
Marshfield’s only base runner was Karina Skurk, who reached on an error.
Marshfield hosts Elmira for a doubleheader Friday.
NORTH BEND 17, WILLAMETTE 2: The Bulldogs dominated the host Wolverines in a nonleague game at Eugene.
Maddie Finnigan had a grand slam for the Bulldogs and Saige Vaughn nearly did the same, with a double that fell just short of the wall.
Finnigan also had a double and two runs and Vaughn had two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Kaitlyn Randle had two hits, three runs and two RBIs; Gwen Hogewoning had three hits, three runs and three RBIs; and Haley Snelgrove had two hits and three runs.
Meanwhile, Vaughn pitched a four-hitter for North Bend, allowing the two Willamette runs with four strikeouts and three walks.
“We know our backs are close to the wall and these girls are responding like champions,” North Bend coach John Olson said. “Every girl on our roster is stepping up. We just need to keep it going.”
The Bulldogs return to Midwestern League play Saturday, when they visit North Eugene for a doubleheader.
COQUILLE 24, GOLD BEACH 6: The Red Devils continued a hot streak by beating the visiting Panthers, scoring 14 runs in the second inning to blow the game open.
Twins Saige and Spencer Gallino and Brooklynn Duble all had two hits and four runs for the Red Devils in the win. Courtney Sanders also scored four runs and Ellie Ekelund three.
The Red Devils, who have won four league games in a row to move into third place in the Sunset Conference, host Glide in a big nonleague game Thursday.
“Glide is always tough and we usually play them tough,” Coquille coach Darren Thompson said. “We always seem to have a good game against them.”
WALDPORT 11, REEDSPORT 8: The Brave came up just short in a late rally against the visiting Irish.
Reedsport fell behind 11-1, but scored five runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh before running out of outs.
Yesenia Velazquez, Erin Sharp, Jordan Priest, Aubree Rohde and Makenzie Seeley all had hits in the sixth inning and Velazquez and Sharp each finished with two runs. Rohde had a double.
The Irish maintained their spot in second place in the league standings at 7-2, with both losses to league-leading Toledo. Coquille is 5-3 and Reedsport 5-4, with Bandon another game back at 4-5.
TOLEDO 13, BANDON 0: The Boomers kept up their dominance with their home win over the Tigers.
Toledo is unbeaten in league play and has won its last six by a combined 92-6.
Baseball
REEDSPORT 17, WALDPORT 1: The Brave stayed perfect in the Sunset Conference with another dominant win as Tyler Thornton, Griffin Lavigne and AJ Stoltey combined on a one-hitter while striking out Waldport batters for 12 of the 15 outs.
Nick Glover had a home run and double and finished with three runs and three RBIs.
Thomton had a single and triple, three runs and two RBIs. Dallas McGill had two hits and two runs and Lavigne also scored twice.
The Brave have a big home game against second-place Toledo on Friday.
TOLEDO 8, BANDON 1: The Boomers denied the visiting Tigers a chance to move into a tie for second by scoring four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to overcome an early 1-0 deficit.
Bandon’s run came in the first, when Braydon Freitag had a two-out single, stole second and scored on a single by Hunter Hausler.
It could have been a bigger inning for the Tigers. Coby Smith had a lead-off single but the Boomers then turned a double play before Freitag’s hit.
Freitag had a pair of singles for Bandon in the loss.
Markus Cross had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Boomers. Mason McAlpine had a single and triple.
Bandon will try to get back on track when it hosts Gold Beach on Friday.
COQUILLE 14, GOLD BEACH 7: The Red Devils got their second win in league play by beating the visiting Panthers.
They will go for their third win Friday when they visit Myrtle Point, the team they beat for their first win back on April 9.
NORTH BEND 10, WILLAMETTE 9: The Bulldogs edged the host Wolverines in a nonleague game.
North Bend led 8-1 before Willamette rallied to tie the game at nine with four runs in the sixth.
But in the top of the seventh Ian Spalding walked, Brendon Roberts was hit by a pitch, Brylee Anderson sacrificed them up a base, Jayden Frank was intentionally walked and Jake Simmons drove in the winning run with a single.
Frank got a fly-out and two strikeouts in Willamette’s half of the seventh to secure the win.
Roberts had two hits and two runs for North Bend. Bridger Holmes and Spalding had two runs each.
Simmons had three hits and a run and Anderson had two hits and a run. Lucas Moe had two hits, including a two-run double.
North Bend makes its final regular-season trip to Eugene on Saturday for a Midwestern League doubleheader at North Eugene.
MARIST CATHOLIC 9, MARSHFIELD 6: The Pirates erased a 6-0 deficit, only to see the visiting Spartans score three runs in the top of the seventh and get out of town with the victory.
It was another in a series of close calls on a Tuesday for the Pirates, who are 2-8 in league play. Marist is tied for first with Junction City at 8-2 after the Tigers shut out Siuslaw 17-0 in another game Tuesday.
Ezra Waterman had two hits, including a double, for the Pirates. Dom Montiel had a triple, a run and an RBI.
Cobin Bouska had a run and two RBIs for Marshfield. Trace James scored twice. Cam Olson also had an RBI and Tandy Martin and Logan Peck scored runs.
KC Kimble had a double and single and two RBIs for the Spartans. Will Bullock and JJ Anderson both scored twice.
The Pirates are home for a doubleheader against Elmira on Friday, the Pirates’ final home games.