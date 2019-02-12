Marshfield's girls basketball team overcame a rough first quarter to clinch the outright Sky Em League title Tuesday night in Eugene with a 48-38 win over Marist Catholic.
Tess Garrett led the Pirates with 17 points and Hailey Browning added 10. Madison Ficek had 14 for the Spartans.
After trailing 8-7 after that initial period, Marshfield outscored Marist 41-30 over the next three quarters.
"It was a great team victory," Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said.
Gracie Brugnoli scored eight points, McKayla Myrand seven and Alex Locati six for the Pirates, who improved to 9-0 in league play and will host a game in the Class 4A playoffs as they seek a chance to repeat as state champions.
Marshfield finishes up its regular season on Thursday with a 5:45 p.m. matchup at Elmira.
COQUILLE 57, BANDON 19: Morgan Baird scored 22 points and the Red Devils cruised to a win in their final regular season home game.
The Red Devils, who also got eight points from Halle Layton, go into Thursday's regular-season finale knowing they have secured the Sunset Conference title and will host a game in the Class 2A playoffs.
Nikki Lakey, Naomi Martin and Ashley Strain all had five points for the Tigers.
Both Coquille and Bandon are on the road for their finales on Thursday. Coquille visits Waldport, which beat Toledo 41-36 on Tuesday and likely needs a win over the Red Devils to get a chance to play a tiebreaker game with the Boomers for second place. Bandon heads to Gold Beach.
GOLD BEACH 45, MYRTLE POINT 38: The Panthers got a win over the host Bobcats to improve to 2-9 in league play.
"It was a strong effort that went our way tonight," Gold Beach coach Chris Clark said.
Boys Basketball
MARIST CATHOLIC 50, MARSHFIELD 22: The Pirates struggled to score and Marist Catholic moved into a first-place tie with the Pirates on Tuesday in Eugene.
If Marist Catholic beats Cottage Grove and Marshfield tops Elmira in their respective league finales on Thursday, they will play a neutral-site tiebreaker game to determine which team is the league's top seed to the Class 4A playoffs and will get a home game.
Max Whittaker led all scorers with 19 points for Marist and Nick Stice added 13.
Grant Webster led Marshfield with six points and the Pirates never scored more than eight in a quarter and didn't reach 14 until a bucket late in the third.
"We just couldn't make a basket," Marshfield coach Doug Miles said.
WILLAMETTE 53, NORTH BEND 50: Jayden Frank scored 20 points but the Bulldogs’ comeback attempt fell just short Tuesday night in Eugene when Willamette's Luke Smith hit a 3-pointer with two seconds to go to break a tie.
North Bend trailed by nine entering the fourth quarter, but rallied to tie it at 50 with a late 5-0 run.
Cooper Lynn had 10 points for North Bend, including two 3-pointers in North Bend's fourth-quarter rally. Jacob Curtis led all scorers with 24 points for Willamette, with nine coming on three 3-pointers in the third quarter.
The Wolverines remained in second place in the league standings at 10-2, while North Bend fell to 3-10.
The Bulldogs host Ashland on Friday.
COQUILLE 79, BANDON 55: Hayden Davis scored 24 points and Coquille got double-figure scoring from four others Tuesday night in Coquille.
Cort McKinley (14 points), Jace Haagen and Jeremy Kistner (12 each) and Ean Smith (10 points) helped Coquille to a 30-point second quarter as the Bulldogs turned a three-point lead into a 13-point halftime edge.
Matt Yarbor had 16 points for Bandon and Braydon Freitag had 12.
Coquille visits Waldport on Thursday to close the regular season as the second-place Red Devils tune up for the Class 2A playoffs. Bandon finishes its season at Gold Beach.
GOLD BEACH 60, MYRTLE POINT 44: Brandon Seuser-Smith scored 20 points, Eli Halcomb had 12 and Jonny Moore added 10 in Gold Beach’s road win on Tuesday.
Enrique Camacho and Tyler Beyer-Smith each had 14 points to lead the Bobcats, who were playing their season finale.