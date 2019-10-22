The Marshfield volleyball team moved into a tie for second place in the final Sky-Em League standings when they beat Elmira in the regular-season finale on Tuesday night and Cottage Grove fell to Marist Catholic.
The result means the Pirates and Lions will meet Wednesday at Siuslaw High School in a match that will determine the league’s second seed to the Class 4A playoffs. The loser of Thursday’s match will need to win a play-in match to advance to the playoffs.
Marshfield finished the league season on a four-match win streak, starting with a win over the Lions.
In the win over the Falcons, Taylor Londo had 13 kills, Cedar Ward six and Raegan Rhodes five.
The Pirates were efficient at the service line, with Karina Skurk having five aces and Londo and Alaina Sullivan four each.
Makenna Anderson had 18 digs and Londo had 11 assists.
Sunset Conference
COQUILLE CLINCHES PLAYOFF SPOT: Coquille secured a share of the league title and a spot in the Class 2A playoffs by sweeping visiting Bandon 25-19, 25-20, 25-10.
The Red Devils improved to 10-1 with just Thursday’s home match with Waldport to go. Because the Red Devils swept second-place Reedsport (9-2), they already are guaranteed the league’s top seed regardless of the outcome Thursday.
Against Bandon, Saige Gallino had 11 kills, seven digs and four aces and Mariah Jarrett had 19 digs and two aces and had 15 service points.
Ellie Ekelund added seven kills and 16 digs, while Drew Wilson had 19 assists, three kills and eight digs. Hailey Combie had two stuff blocks and Spencer Gallino had a strong game passing in serve receive.
Baylee George, Kennedy Turner and Naomi Martin had three kills each to lead the Tigers. Kylie Lakey had 38 digs and George added 26.
The Tigers are tied for fourth place with Myrtle Point heading into their final match against the Bobcats on Thursday.
BOBCATS EDGE IRISH: Myrtle Point came from behind to beat Waldport 20-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11 to move into the fourth-place tie with the Tigers.
Nikki Leep had 17 kills and eight aces for Myrtle Point and Madison Brown had 25 assists and eight aces. Rylee Kenyon had 25 digs and Hayden Weekly had seven kills and three blocks.
Bandon and Myrtle Point both are 5-6 in league play.
TOLEDO TOPS PANTHERS: The Boomers swept the host Panthers to keep alive their chances of catching Reedsport for second place.
Heading into Thursday’s match against the Brave, Toledo is 8-3 and Reedsport is 9-2. If they end up tied, they will have a tiebreaker match to determine the league’s No. 2 seed for the state playoffs. If Reedsport wins, the Brave will host in the league playoffs, which also will include the winner of the Bandon-Myrtle Point match.
Boys Soccer
Midwestern League
WILLAMETTE 1, NORTH BEND 0: The Bulldogs played a great match against the visiting Wolverines, but weren't able to put any goals on the board in a 1-0 setback.
North Bend, which fell to 0-4-3 in league play, finishes the season at Churchill on Thursday.
The Wolverines improved to 4-1-1.
Class 4A-3A-2A-1A District 4
COQUILLE 2, GOLD BEACH 1: The Coquille-Myrtle Point squad came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to beat host Gold Beach and secure at least a .500 season.
Gold Beach’s Dylan Middleton converted a penalty kick in the first half, but the DevilCats responded in the final 40 minutes, tying the match with a goal by Ruendy Indalecio, assisted by Autumn Morrison, and getting the game-winner from Luke Donaldson.
The DevilCats improved to 7-5 in league with home matches remaining against the league’s top two teams — Umpqua Valley Christian on Thursday and Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 13, SOUTH UMPQUA 0: The Bruins clinched the league title with their victory and Umpqua Valley Christian's 3-1 loss to Sutherlin.
Brookings-Harbor had its seventh straight shutout in the win.