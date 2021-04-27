Marshfield’s baseball team swept visiting Cottage Grove 19-2 and 5-4 on Friday to improve to 5-1 in Sky-Em League play.
The Pirates scored nine runs in the first inning and seven in the second to put the first game out of reach early as all but one player in the lineup scored at least one run.
Ezra Waterman, Drake Rogers, Wyatt Peck and Luke Rhodes had two hits each and Rhodes and Dom Montiel hit doubles. Rogers and Luke Parry each scored three runs and Peck drove in four.
But the Pirates had to come from behind in the second game after falling in an early 4-0 hole. They tied the game with three runs in the fifth and won it with one in the seventh.
“We hit the ball right to people and they made plays,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said of the nightcap. “It got scary, but the kids pulled it off.”
Peck had two hits and two runs and Dom Montiel drove in three runs. Peck, Luke Rhodes and Ryder Easton all hit doubles.
Next up is a big showdown in Eugene on Tuesday against Marist Catholic, which leads the league with a 6-0 record.
WILLAMETTE 8, NORTH BEND 3: The Bulldogs fell to 1-1 overall with their loss in Eugene on Thursday, the first in a stretch of road games.
North Bend’s doubleheader at Churchill on Monday was canceled, but the Bulldogs also have doubleheaders at Sheldon on Wednesday, Springfield on Friday and Thurston on Saturday.
SILETZ VALLEY 13, BANDON 11: The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season when they came up short on the road Thursday.
TOLEDO 11, REEDSPORT 1: The Boomers handed the Brave their first league loss after Reedsport had opened with four straight wins. A day earlier, Reedsport topped Gold Beach 4-3 to follow a doubleheader sweep over Siletz Valley last weekend.
WALDPORT 15, MYRTLE POINT 2: The Bobcats remained winless on the season when they fell at home to the Irish on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
NORTH BEND 5, WILLAMETTE 3: North Bend’s softball team got its third win of the week Friday, topping the visiting Wolverines with a fantastic finish.
Bria Hood went 3-for-4 at the plate and Emma Spalding scored two runs as the Bulldogs followed up wins over Sutherlin and Coquille earlier in the week to improve to 3-1 overall on the season.
The Wolverines made a serious threat in the seventh inning and had the bases loaded with one out when Hood caught a line drive at third base and stepped on the base for an unassisted triple play.
North Bend’s next seven games all are on the road, starting with a doubleheader Monday at Churchill, the first of five games next week in the Eugene-Springfield area.
PIRATES SPLIT WITH LIONS: Marshfield split a pair of high-scoring games with visiting Cottage Grove on Friday, losing the opener 19-14 and winning the nightcap 13-10 in a game cut short to six innings due to darkness.
Marshfield was in control of the first game with a 14-5 lead before Cottage Grove scored 14 runs in the seventh inning.
Kaylin Dea had four hits, including a home run, scored three runs and drove in five in the opener. Dahlia Kanui had three hits and four runs and Makenna Johnson and Marissa Barrera also had three hits each. Cedar Ward and Alaina Sullivan had two RBIs each.
In the nightcap, Marshfield rallied for the win with six runs in the sixth inning. Dea and Paige Regard each had three hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Dea drove in two runs and Jayla Johnson drove in three runs. Ward and Gracie Peach both scored two runs.
Marshfield is tied for second place with Elmira at 4-2 heading into Tuesday’s game at unbeaten Marist Catholic.
TIGERS WIN THREE: Bandon won three games by shutout, topping Myrtle Point 23-0 on Thursday and then beating Reedsport 17-0 and 15-0 in a doubleheader on the road Saturday.
Against Myrtle Point, Sterling Williams got the team started with a two-run single and Bandon went on to score 14 runs in the first inning, aided by 14 Myrtle Point walks. Kaydence Teal and Harley Frye added doubles. Lizzie Gallagher had four runs and everybody in the lineup had at least one RBI. And Avery Pounder and Carlee Freitag combined on a no-hitter.
Bandon opened up the offense against Reedsport. Williams had a three-run home run and two-run double in the opener, Kadence Teel had two hits including her first high school home run and Pounder had four hits, four runs and four RBIs. Bandon had 14 hits in all.
In the nightcap, every Bandon batter scored a run and Freitag had two hits, three runs and two RBIs. Teel had two doubles and three RBIs.
The Tigers improved to 4-1 in Sunset Conference play and 5-1 overall.
TOLEDO 17, REEDSPORT 1: The Boomers hit double-digits for their third league win in a row Thursday, following victories over Bandon and Waldport. Toledo then swept Gold Beach 15-0 and 20-2 at home Saturday.