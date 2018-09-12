Coquille’s volleyball team beat visiting Gold Beach 25-9, 25-14, 25-17 to improve to 2-0 in Sunset Conference play on Tuesday.
The Red Devils had strong serving all night, finishing with 16 aces.
Gracie Sinclair had nine kills, two stuff blocks and two of the aces; Abbey Dieu had six kills; Halley Layton had four kills, five assists and two aces; Morgan Baird had four kills and three aces; Kaylee Green had 18 assists, two kills and four aces; and Jami Goin had nine digs and two aces.
Brave beat Waldport: Reedsport topped host Waldport 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 for its first win of the season.
The Brave improved to 1-1 in Sunset Conference play with the victory.
Toledo tops Bobcats: Myrtle Point fell at Toledo 25-17, 25-12, 25-18.
“We struggled with our serving and our offense tonight, but the girls played solid defense,” Myrtle Point coach Tami Brown said.
The Bobcats fell to 1-1 in league play.
Midwestern League
Ashland sweeps Bulldogs: North Bend fell to host Ashland 25-12, 25-20, 25-23 to drop to 0-6 in league play.
“We had some sparks of great things,” North Bend coach Jessica Randle said, noting freshman Mya Massey, who had three stuff blocks and a kill in the second set.
The offense was spread out, with Hayden Markel, Abbie Kirby and Chelsea Howard, while Kaitlyn Randle and Isabelle Peck were strong in their passing.
Skyline League
Pacific loses two: Pacific lost a pair of league matches Tuesday at Riddle.
The Pirates fell to North Douglas 25-6, 25-9, 25-6 and lost to the host Irish 25-11, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17.
The second-set victory was the second for the Pirates, who were not able to field a team last fall and have five freshmen among their seven players this year.
BOYS SOCCER
Phoenix 2, Marshfield 0: Visiting Phoenix won the battle of the Pirates at Pete Susick Stadium on Tuesday, snapping Marshfield’s two-match win streak.
“We played well,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said. “We had a lot of chances in the first half, but couldn’t capitalize.”
After Marshfield had 10 shots in the first half, five on goal, Phoenix switched its tactics.
“Phoenix adjusted well at halftime and went defensive and we were unable to break them down,” Jones said. “After two good showings, we took a bit of a step back tonight.”
Marshfield finished 2-3 in the preseason and is off until traveling to Cottage Grove on Sept. 20.
Central 4, North Bend 0: The Bulldogs fell on the road to the Panthers in their final tuneup before league play.
North Bend hosts Ashland on Saturday to start its Midwestern League season.
Glide 3, Coquille 0: The Wildcats beat the Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats in a Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 match.
Coquille goalie Lane Moore had a number of nice saves, but the DevilCats could not break through against Glide's defense. Isaiah Jordan had two goals for Glide.
GIRLS SOCCER
Phoenix 9, Marshfield 0: Marshfield fell on the road in its last match before starting Sky-Em League play.
Marshfield is off until hosting Cottage Grove on Sept. 20.