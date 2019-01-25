Coquille’s girls kept their record perfect in the Sunset Conference, pulling away the final three quarters to beat rival Myrtle Point 61-32 on Friday night.
Morgan Baird scored 24 points and Halle Layton added 17 for the Red Devils, who were up just 15-11 through one quarter and then broke the game open by outscoring the Bobcats 22-3 in the second.
Nikki Leep had 19 for the Bobcats.
TOLEDO 41, BANDON 22: The Boomers kept their spot in second place in the Sunset Conference by limiting the visiting Tigers to seven points in the first half.
Madddy Metcalf had 13 points for the Boomers. Kylie Lakey scored six for the Tigers.
“We just struggled to score,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said.
GOLD BEACH 30, REEDSPORT 26: The Panthers edged the visiting Brave for their first Sunset Conference win.
ELKTON 51, PACIFIC 27: The Elks dominated the Pirates after the first quarter, pulling away for the Skyline League win.
Kieryn Carnes had 18 points and Aspyn Luzier 10 for the Elks in the win. Kaiya Gourneau scored 10 for Pacific.
“We were totally outplayed in every facet,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said, adding that his team didn’t have enough patience on offense.
The Pirates remain in first in the league’s South Division.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CHURCHILL 75, NORTH BEND 45: The Bulldogs led 14-12 after the first quarter before the Lancers pulled away.
Isaiah Wallace had 19 points, Kaelan O’Neal 16 and Samaje Morgan 14 for the Lancers. Wallace hit five 3-pointers.
Cooper Lynn had 16 points and Jayden Frank 11 for the Bulldogs, who return home to face North Eugene on Tuesday.
COQUILLE 78, MYRTLE POINT 58: The Red Devils built a 43-23 halftime lead and cruised against the visiting Bobcats.
Hayden Davis had 23 points, Jeremy Kistner 16 and Cort McKinley 11 in the win for the Red Devils.
Gabe Swan scored 28 and Jose Medina 20 for the Bobcats.
TOLEDO 98, BANDON 45: The Boomers kept rolling in the Sunset Conference, winning at home as five players scored in double figures.
Mason McAlpine had 24 points, Jadyn Spangler 21, Conner Marchant 18, Jaxon Rozewski 12 and Clifton Howard 10 as Toledo kept its league record perfect.
Braydon Freitag had 15 points and Cooper Lang nine for the Tigers.
GOLD BEACH 62, REEDSPORT 51: The Panthers beat the visiting Brave.
PACFIC 60, ELKTON 28: The Pirates jumped in front 21-3 after the first quarter and sailed to the home win.
Colton Morrill-Keeler had 14 points and Sean White 11. Steven White hit a trio of early 3-pointers and finished with nine.
Mason Cox had nine to lead Elkton.
SWIMMING
Bulldogs sweep: North Bend easily beat visiting Philomath in a swimming dual meet Friday, winning all but one event.
The Bulldogs swept the boys races. Gavyn Tatge won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Kenneth Shepherd won the individual medley and 100 freestyle, Craig Hoefs took the 50 freestyle and breaststroke, Adam Wood took the butterfly and Logan Lampe won the backstroke.
North Bend won the relays with various combinations of Tatge, Hoefs, Shepherd, Lampe, Wood, Mavrick Macalino, Johnny Flanagan and Zachary Holt.
North Bend’s girls took all but one individual event.
Bella Jones won the individual medley and butterfly, Helen Witharm won the 100 and 200 freestyle, Angie Allman won the 200 freestyle, Makenna Roberts took the 500 freestyle and Natalie Cheal won the backstroke.
North Bend’s winning relays included combinations of Roberts, Jones, Cheal, Witharm, Madison Trenner, Jordan Denbo and Kristina Powley.
Amity Coon won the breaststroke for Philomath.
North Bend is home again Saturday when North Valley, Lost River, Reedsport and Phoenix visit, with swimming starting at 10:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
REEDSPORT 33, GLIDE 27: Reedsport enacted some revenge against Glide in a league dual wrestling meet on Thursday.
The Brave won six matches with three of those wins coming by pin.
Nick Glover (182), River Lichte (152) and Carson Keith (126) earned six points each with pins. Christian Solomon took home three points with a 10-8 decision at 120 pounds, Elijah Carson earned a 12-8 decision for three points at 132 and Dennis Magee (145) won a 13-9 decision.
Glide had beaten the Brave only days earlier in the semifinals at the Oregon Classic in Redmond.
Reedsport also beat Oakland 13-3 (forfeits weren't included in the score). Adam Solomon (113) won a 13-3 major decision, Justin Cassaro (160) won a close 2-1 match and Lichte scored a pin.
Reedsport is at the Bay City Duals on Saturday at Marshfield with action starting at 10 a.m.