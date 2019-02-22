Bad first and third quarters proved costly as Coquille fell to host Knappa 70-46 on Friday, again coming up one game short of the state tournament.
Knappa advanced to the Class 2A state tournament in Pendleton with the win while a strong season came to an end for Coqulle. It’s the ninth straight year the Red Devils have lost in the playoff round, one win short of the tournament.
Despite the loss, Coquille coach Willy Layton said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“These kids are awesome,” he said. “They knew the odds were against them. They gave it their all until the end.”
Knappa raced out to a quick 6-1 lead and then finished the first quarter on a 15-0 run after Coquille had pulled within one at 10-9. The Loggers feasted on Coquille turnovers for easy baskets.
The Red Devils bounced back in the second quarter, pulling within five points before Knappa took a 29-22 lead to the locker room.
“The kids weathered the storm,” Layton said. “They figured out what was going on.
“We were excited going into the second half.”
Then the wheels fell off as Knappa outscored the Red Devils 22-7 in the third quarter, finishing the quarter on a 20-4 run to put the game out of reach.
“(Knappa) did good,” Layton said. “We were so worried about getting our fourth and fifth foul, so it was hard to play with our intensity the whole game.”
Eli Tokalo scored 29 points and Timber Engblom and Joe Ramvick added 15 each for the Loggers, who face Oakland in the quarterfinals at Pendleton.
Hayden Davis scored 14 points in his final game for the Red Devils. Ean Smith, the only Coquille player to consistently hit from outside, had 15.
With Knappa collapsing on Coquille posts Davis and Jeremy Kistner, the Red Devils needed to hit well from outside but were consistently off the mark.
The good news for Coquille is they get most of their rotation players back. Kistner and Davis are juniors and the other two starters, Jace Haagen and Cort McKinley, as well as top reserve Jaden Sperling, all are sophomores.
Those players realize the importance of playing well in the preseason next year, Layton said. The Red Devils faced eight of the other 15 teams in the Class 2A playoffs, but lost to most of them, often in close games.
“We’re the ones who shot ourselves in the foot,” he said. “If we had maybe won some close games in the first half of the season, we might have been playing somebody else or playing at home.”
Still, he was pleased with Coquille’s season with such a young lineup.
“It was way better than a lot of people thought it would be,” Layton said. “We surprised a lot of people.”
Coquille’s girls host Union on Saturday as they try to advance to the state tournament.
NORTH BEND 79, EAGLE POINT 50: Jayden Frank finished his North Bend career in style, scoring 32 points Friday to break his own single-season school record as the Bulldogs won on the road.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-10 lead and were in front all the way to finish their season at 11-11. They went 6-10 in the tough Midwestern League.
Frank finished with 496 points for the season, breaking the record of 483 he scored last year in two more games.
Cooper Lynn added 13 points, Jake Simmons 11 and Garrett Christensen eight as those three seniors also had strong final games.
Quinton Gelbrich had 17 points for the Eagles.
Girls Basketball
EAGLE POINT 39, NORTH BEND 36: The Bulldogs missed a chance to clinch fourth place outright in the final league standings when they came up just short on the road.
North Bend finished 7-9 and will end up tied with either Willamette or Thurston for fourth place. Both those teams are 6-9 and they finish the season against each other Tuesday.
If Thurston wins, the Bulldogs will get the league’s fourth berth in the Class 5A playoffs because they beat the Colts in both meetings. If Willamette wins, things are not as clear, since they split their two games with North Bend.
The Bulldogs ended up losing both games with Eagle Point — the game in North Bend was decided in overtime.
Friday, North Bend fell behind 22-15 at halftime and couldn’t quite catch up.
Haley Snelgrove had 12 points and Makoa Matthews eight for the Bulldogs.
Eagle Point won the game with hot outside shooting, scoring 27 of its 39 points on 3-pointers. Nicole Lawler had four of them and scored 12 points. Teya Amidei also had 12 points and she and Kaylee Shelton both hit two from long range.