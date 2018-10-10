North Bend’s volleyball team had one great set against Churchill on Tuesday before eventually falling to the visiting Lancers.
“It was such an encouraging first game where we beat them,” North Bend coach Jessica Randle said.
The Bulldogs won the opening set 25-17 before losing the final three 25-8, 25-9, 25-7.
“Even though the scores look rough, the girls worked hard for every point,” Randle said. “We had some communication breakdowns and service errors, but it was such a delight to see the potential of this young team.”
In North Bend’s one set win, Hayden Markel and Chelsea Howard had three kills each and Randee Cunningham had two. Brooklyn Lyon had two aces.
The Bulldogs are home again Thursday against Ashland.
Pacific wins: Pacific beat Reedsport’s junior varsity 2 squad 25-4, 25-15, 25-17 on Tuesday.
It was the fourth win of the season for the young Pirates, who finish their season Thursday at home against Glendale.
CROSS COUNTRY
Pacific Invitational: Brookings-Harbor’s boys won the team title in the meet in Port Orford on Tuesday. Bandon had the only complete girls team.
Brookings-Harbor had five of the top eight boys, led by individual winner Kaleb Carmesin, who finished the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes and 12 seconds. Zachary Abblitt was second in 17:54, followed by Gold Beach’s Brycen Pitchford (18:11), Myrtle Point’s Aidan Lilienthal (18:44) and Brookings-Harbor’s Christian Steendahl (18:54).
Bandon’s boys and girls both ran together in a pack, but the Tigers won the girls meet because they were the only team with five runners.
Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson won the girls race, followed by teammate Hunter Grove. Bandon’s Alyssa Duenas and Holly Hutton were next, followed by Megan Pearson of Brookings-Harbor.
BOYS SOCCER
Umpqua Valley Christian 4, Coquille 1: The Monarchs built a 3-0 halftime lead and beat the combined Coquille-Myrtle Point team in the Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 match at Coquille.
Ruendy Indalecio scored the goal for the DevilCats in the loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cottage Grove 9, Marshfield 0: The Lions kept the visiting Pirates winless in Sky-Em Leauge play.
South Umpqua 2, Coquille 1: The Lancers edged the host DevilCats, denying the DevilCats their second league win.
South Umpqua improved to 2-2-2 in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 play and Coquille fell to 1-5.