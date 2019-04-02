Bandon scored four second-inning runs and held off Coquille at home on Tuesday to open the Sunset Conference softball season with a 4-2 win.
Freshman Kadence Teel doubled and tripled for the Tigers and freshman Avery Pounder struck out eight as Bandon limited its defensive miscues to just three errors.
Ellie Ekelund walked and scored for Coquille and Bailey Higgins reached on an error and scored as well.
Bandon takes on the Douglas squad on the road on Thursday before hosting Toledo in a league game on Friday, when Coquille hosts Gold Beach.
MYRTLE POINT 11, GOLD BEACH 9: The Bobcats opened the Sunset Conference season with a win on the road.
Harlee McMillan had three hits, three runs and two RBIs for the Bobcats and Hayden Weekly also scored three times.
Heavenlee Reynolds had a two-run single in Myrtle Point's five-run third inning and Harlee McMillan and Laikyn Bouska combined on a strong outing in the circle for the Bobcats.
Kathryn Thorp, Maddie Buffington and Jenna Kay all had doubles for the Panthers. Buffington and Kay both had two runs for the Panthers in the loss.
MARSHFIELD 9, HIDDEN VALLEY 3: Marshfield pulled away from Hidden Valley with four runs in the top of seventh on Tuesday.
Alaina Sullivan doubled and tripled and scored two runs to pace the Pirates offensively. Kaylin Dea (3-for-4, two runs), Cedar Ward (2-for-4) and EmmaLee Schaeffer (2-for-4, run) all doubled for the Pirates who had 15 hits.
Jorney Baldwin tossed a complete game and allowed three earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts.
“We played a very solid game of defense today,” Marshfield coach Brooke Toy said. ”I’m very proud of the way we played today. This was the complete game that we needed to have getting ready to go into league play next week.”
Marshfield visits La Pine on Saturday for a doubleheader before starting league play against Cottage Grove next week.
Baseball
BANDON 12, COQUILLE 2: Bandon scored six sixth-inning runs and pulled away from Coquille at home on Tuesday.
Coby Smith was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI, Josh Minkler was 2-for-3 with two runs and tossed 5 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts.
Hunter Hausler was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and No. 9 hitter Johnny Helms was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and three RBIs.
Patrick Adams had a hit and an RBI for the Red Devils, Jace Haagen had a hit and Bryce Posten an RBI in the loss.
Bandon hosts St. Paul on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. before returning to league play at home against Toledo on Friday, when Coquille hosts Gold Beach.
Boys Tennis
NORTH BEND 6, WILLAMETTE 2: The Bulldogs swept the singles matches and split the doubles matches on Tuesday against the visiting Wolverines.
Matthew Jordan in the No. 1 singles slot and Kendall Ehlin at No. 3 won in second-set tiebreakers while Jack Wilson (No. 2) and Nico Parvin (No. 4) won in straight sets.
In the doubles matches, Brody Ault and Patton Reid at No. 2 doubles and Bo Phillips and Mathias Notter (No. 4) both won in straight sets for the Bulldogs.
North Bends hosts Churchill on Thursday at 2 p.m.
WILLAMETTE 5, MARSHFIELD 2: Twins Max and Josh Nicolaus won again in straight sets in their doubles match but visiting Willamette took the overall win on Tuesday.
Marshfield, though, split the four doubles matches with Josh Olson and Benedict Gardes winning in straight sets to join the twins as winners.
Marshfield hosts Churchill on Thursday.
Boys Golf
OREGON INVITATIONAL: Bandon's boys just missed the outright team title in the tournament at Pumpkin Ridge on Monday, when the Tigers and Heppner both finished with totals of 361 strokes.
Bandon's Jackson Kennon finished second in the individual standings with a score of 79, five shots behind Westside Christian's Truman Gregory. Bandon's Alexander Shulz was seventh (87) and Isaac Cutler tied for eighth (90).
The tiebreaker was the better score for each team's fifth golfer, which favored Heppner.