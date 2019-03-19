Bandon’s softball team improved to 4-0 on the season by beating visiting Myrtle Point 12-4 in a nonleague game on Tuesday.
Avery Pounder had a triple and home run, two runs and four RBIs in the win and also pitched three innings, allowing two runs and striking out eight.
Dedra Foster had two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Lizzy Gallagher had two runs and an RBI and Allie Hennick pitched the other three innings, allowing two runs and striking out five.
OAKLAND 5, COQUILLLE 3: The visiting Oakers topped the Red Devils, who fell to 1-2 on the season.
Baseball
MARIST CATHOLIC 6, NORTH BEND 4: The host Spartans used a bunch of extra base hits to overcome an early 4-1 deficit and beat the Bulldogs in their nonleague game Tuesday.
North Bend scored two runs in the first on a two-run single by Ian Spalding and two more in the third when Bridger Holmes had an RBI single followed by a single from Spalding.
Brendon Roberts scored two of the runs and Jayden Frank had two singles and scored another. Holmes scored in the first inning.
The Spartans took the lead with four runs in the fifth. Marist Catholic had two doubles by Will Bullock and another by K.C. Kimble and had home runs by Lucas Patterson and Luis Mendez.
North Bend will try for its first wins of the season when it visits Springfield for a league doubleheader on Thursday.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 14, BANDON 0: The Bruins got their second win of the season over a Sunset Conference foe, shutting out the visiting Tigers. Bandon now has three straight losses after its opening win against Riddle, including losses to both Kennedy and Umpqua Valley Christian on Saturday.
GLENDALE 13, COQUILLLE 7: The Red Devils fell at home to Glendale in a nonleague game.
Coquille fell to 0-2 while Glendale improved to 3-0.
Track & Field
CRUSADER RELAYS: Bandon got three wins in its season-opening meet at Medford.
Aunika Miller won the 2,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 9 minutes and 4 seconds, and also teamed with Shannon Smith, Hannah Wayne and Holly Hutton to win the distance medley relay, which includes legs of 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600 meters, in 15:22.
The other win came in the boys throwers relay, a 4x100-meter race for throwers, with Wyatt Dyer, Cayton Sinay, Mike Webner and Jack Davis finishing in 50.29 seconds.
Hutton was third in the mile (6:14.82).
Smith, Winston, Miller and Hutton were fourth in the sprint medley relay (2:15.45) and Miller, Smith, Hutton and Wayne were fifth in the 4x400 relay (4:58.35).
Winson, Wayne, Smith and Jenny Himmelrick were fourth in the 4x200 relay (2:20.41). Bandon also finished third in the 4x100 relay with the group of Averee Miller, Olwyn Reed, Kayla LaPlante and Maggie Keller (1:15.88).
Bandon’s boys finished second in the distance medley relay, with Charlie Ells, Trevor Angove, Sinay and Aero Franklin finishing in 13:03.91.
Ells was fourth in the steeplechase (7:34). Dyer placed third in the javelin (123-4). Davis was seventh in the shot put (30-4 ½).
Bandon’s boys were fifth out of 11 teams and the girls were sixth out of 13.