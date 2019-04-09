Bandon's baseball team tuned up for its big showdown in Reedsport on Friday with a 14-1 win in Gold Beach on Tuesday.
Jason Wilhite had three RBIs and Coby Smith, Josh Minkler and Chris Butler all drove in two runs for the Tigers in the win as Bandon improved to 2-1 in the Sunset Conference.
Braydon Freitag had a single and double and scored two runs for the Tigers. Smith also had a double and Minkler pitched all five innings for Bandon, giving up three hits and striking out 12.
Bandon visits Reedsport on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The two teams met in the Class 2A-1A quarterfinals last year, with the Tigers winning a nine-inning thriller.
REEDSPORT 5, TOLEDO 0: The Brave finally played their league opener, shutting out the host Boomers.
Reedsport is back on the road Wednesday against Waldport.
COQUILLE 10, MYRTLE POINT 3: The Red Devils ended a long league win drought by beating the visiting Bobcats on Tuesday.
Jakob Bliss had three hits and two runs and Garet Hyatt had two hits and two runs for the Red Devils. Jace Haagen, Tony Flores and Brycen Nighiswonger also scored two runs in the win.
PD Matthews had two hits and scored two of the three Myrtle Point runs.
"It was really good for the kids," Coquille coach Wayne Gallagher said. "It's a league win, our first in four years."
He noted that the Red Devils start four freshmen and two sophomores.
"We're really young," Gallagher said. "It's exciting for the kids, and with the weather we're glad we were able to get one in."
Coquille hosts Toledo and the Bobcats are at Waldport on Thursday.
Softball
BANDON 11, GOLD BEACH 2: Avery Pounder pitched a no-hitter for the Tigers in their win at Gold Beach, hitting two batters, walking four and striking out eight.
Dedra Foster had two hits, two walks and two runs for the Tigers. Alyssa Duenos reached base all four times with two walks and two grounders that were played as fielder's choices, and scored three runs.
Angelina Moronos had two hits and two runs for Bandon.
TOLEDO 10, REEDSPORT 4: The Boomers beat the visiting Brave as Reedsport fell to 0-2 in league play with its second loss in two days.
Reedsport also lost to Waldport 13-3 on Monday. Erin Sharp had three hits and a run and Aubree Rohde had two hits and a run in that loss for Reedsport.
Girls Tennis
NORTH BEND 7, NORTH EUGENE 2: North Bend had a good day at North Eugene on Tuesday, winning three singles matches and four doubles matches against the Highlanders.
Kamilla Kotai, Genasea Reigard and Hannah Graber won singles matches for the Bulldogs, with Kotai and Graber winning in three sets.
North Bend won the top four doubles matches in straight sets with the teams of Macy Metcalf and Adrianna Frank, Olivia Knutson and Sydney Wilson, Nicki Grover and Victoria Thorsen, and Haley Reeves and Katie Tellei.
North Bend visits Springfield on Thursday at 4 p.m.
NORTH EUGENE 2, MARSHFIELD 0: North Eugene took both girls tennis matches over the Pirates on Tuesday.
Gracie Jensen nearly won the singles match, dropping a close tie-breaker to Madison Shanaman. The Highlanders’ doubles team took it in straight sets.
Marshfield visits St. Mary’s on Saturday.
Boys Tennis
MARSHFIELD 4, NORTH EUGENE 3: Max and Josh Nicolaus continued their waltz through their doubles schedule with a straight-set win over a pair of North Eugene players on Tuesday.
Josh Olson and Benedict Gardes also won in straight sets. Zack Randle picked up Marshfield’s only singles win, downing Kane Ettel in straight sets, and the Pirates got a doubles win by forfeit.
Marshfield visits St. Mary’s on Saturday.
NORTH BEND 6, NORTH EUGENE 0: North Bend’s boys tennis team swept all six matches against North Eugene on Tuesday, all in straight sets.
The Bulldogs lost a total of six games, getting singles wins by Matthew Jordan, Jack Wilson, Kendal Ehlin and Nico Parvin and winning both doubles matches with the teams of Spencer Spini and Romig Beley and Patton Reid and Brody Ault.
North Bend hosts Springfield on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Track & Field
SKY-EM LEAGUE: Ravyn Miranda won three events as Marshfield swept the team titles in a nine-team meet at Siuslaw High School on Tuesday.
Miranda won the 100 (13.21 seconds), 200 (27.21) and long jump (16 feet, 3/4 inches) for the Marshfield girls, who scored 163 points to beat the host Vikings (127).
Pacific was third for the girls with 47.5 points, led by Madi Hall, who was second to Miranda in the 100 and long jump and won the 100 hurdles (17.84) and 300 hurdles (52.03).
Hannah Rannow won both the 400 (1:04.84) and 800 (2:27.93) for the Vikings in a step down from her usual spots in the distance races.
Kaden Weatherston won the long jump (18-8 1/4) and triple jump (38-5 1/2) for Marshfield's boys.
Siuslaw's Ryan Rendon-Padilla had the top mark of the day with his winning throw of 191-7 in the javelin. He also won the discus (119-10).
Ryan Jennings was the only other double-winner in an unusual combination, taking the 1,500 (4:38.11) and 300 hurdles (43.24) for the host Vikings.
Marshfield had 160 points and Siuslaw 151.
The Pirates, Vikings and Pacific are among the 33 schools that will participate in Marshfield's Prefontaine Rotary Invitational on Saturday.