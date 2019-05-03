Bandon’s golf team earned a chance to repeat as state champion when the Tigers won the Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 tournament at Centennial Golf Club on Thursday.
Jackson Kennon shot the round of the tournament with a 3-under 69 to come from behind for medalist honors with a two-day total of 148 for Bandon.
The Tigers had a 27-stroke improvement in the team score on the second day, as well, finishing with a two-day total of 675 to win by 89 strokes over Brookings-Harbor (764). St. Mary’s finished third at 776 to also earn a spot in the state tournament.
Alexander Schulz had a two-day total of 163 for Bandon to finish fifth overall. Isaac Cutler was ninth (178) and Matt Yarbor 13th (186).
Bryce Stiemert finished second overall, two shots behind Kennon, to lead St. Mary’s. Rogue River’s Evan Mengershausen (154) and Sutherlin’s Kahner Aloha Hardin (162) finished third and fourth to earn individual berths in the state tournament.
Coquille finished sixth, led by Carter Boorer, who was 11th overall (183).
Track & Field
NB GIRLS WIN: North Bend’s girls took the team title at the Wally Ciochetti Invitational in Cottage Grove on Friday and the Bulldogs were second to Crook County in the boys meet.
Bandon and Siuslaw also competed in the 13-school meet.
North Bend’s girls won with just two event victories, both from Chelsea Howard. She had a season-best jump of 17 feet, 8 ¼ inches to win the long jump, with teammate Caitlyn Anderson second (15-8 ½). Howard jumped 37-4 ¾ to win the triple jump and also finished second in the 100 (12.77) and helped the Bulldogs to second behind Philomath in the 4x100 relay (51.47) with a team that also included Haley Edwards, Charlise Stark and Brooklyn Garrigus.
Celeste Sinko had new bests while finishing second in the 3,000 (11:39.08) and third in the 800 (2:29.62) for the Bulldogs. Edwards was third in the 100 hurdles (17.17) and Brooklyn Garrigus was second (48.39) and Kaitlyn Bingham third (50.71) in the 300 hurdles.
Kylie Rocha placed second in the pole vault (9-0) for the Bulldogs. Annika Strasman was fourth in the discus (111-5) and Bingham was fourth in the high jump (4-10).
Siuslaw’s girls got wins with new personal bests by Hannah Rannow in the 1,500 (4:50.75) and Anne Wartnik in the 3,000 (11:30.22). The Vikings also ran an impressive 4:10.05 in the 4x400 relay, but finished second to Philomath (4:08.02).
Bandon’s top finish was by Holly Hutton, who ran a new best 2:28.67 to finish second in the 800.
North Bend’s boys got wins Jonathon Chilcote in the 100 (11.20) and 200, with a new best (22.47). Jake Posey was third in both events, clocking 11.45 and 23.07.
They also teamed with Martin Godinez and Divenson Willis to run a season-best 43.41 to win the 4x100 relay.
Freshman John Efraimson ran a new best 52.26 to place third in the 400.
In the field events, Ty Hampton topped the 200-foot mark again to win the javelin with a mark of 205-2 and also was third in the discus with a big throw of 163-2.
Kobe Johnson was third (48-7 ¾) and Hunter Bierce fourth (46-6 ¼) in the shot put. Bierce also was fourth in the discus (144-11).
Teron Catanzaro was second in the triple jump (42-1) and third in the long jump (20-5 ½). Jacob Lang cleared 13 feet to finish second in the pole vault.
Ryan Jennings had an impressive best 42.08 to win the 300 hurdles for Siuslaw. Ryan Rendon-Padilla was second to Hampton in the javelin with a throw of 188-0.
Baseball
BANDON 13, GOLD BEACH 3: Bandon scored six in the first and six in the sixth to 10-run Gold Beach on Friday in a Sunset Conference game.
Jake Watjen had a three-run double to end the ballgame and finished with four RBIs. Coby Smith and Josh Minkler all scored a pair of runs. Ethan Hultin scored three. Ethan Pounder had two hits and drove in a run.
Bandon, which is firmly in third place in the league standings at 7-3, has a huge showdown on the road with league-leading Reedsport on Tuesday.
COQUILLE 13, MYRTLE POINT 9: The Red Devils scored four runs in the seventh to break a tie and beat the host Bobcats.
Jakob Bliss had a two-run single in the inning and also scored a run. Jace Haagen and Lucas Dane also singled and scored in the inning.
Haagen had two doubles and three runs and also pitched four strong innings in the win. Brycen Nighswonger had three runs. Bliss had five RBIs.
“It was a great team win,” Coquille coach Wayne Gallagher said. “It was a fun rivalry game.”
PD Matthews had a double and two runs for the Bobcats. Colton Dery had three singles.
Softball
COQUILLE 16, MYRTLE POINT 4: Ellie Ekelund had a single and double and scored four runs as the Red Devils beat their rivals in Myrtle Point.
Courtney Sanders had two singles and a double and scored twice and Haley Van Pelt also had two hits. Saige Gallino had a double and scored twice.
Coquille, which fell to Glide 9-1 in a nonleague game Thursday, won its fifth straight in Sunset Conference play.
“One step closer,” Coquille coach Darren Thompson said of the Red Devils’ hopes for earning the league’s third playoff spot.
Harlee McMillan had an RBI triple and scored a run for the Bobcats.
BANDON 22, GOLD BEACH 2: Dedra Foster had a grand slam and a triple, scored three runs and drove in eight to lead the Tigers over the visiting Panthers.
Liz Gallagher, Traylin Arana and Kortney Ferreri also each scored three runs for Bandon.
“It was a good night for us,” Bandon coach Brandon Gallagher said. “We went back to basics with our hitting and it paid off.”
The Tigers snapped a three-game skid.
“We just needed to get back to playing ball and having fun,” Gallagher said.
REEDSPORT FORFEITS: Reedsport had to forfeit its game against Toledo Friday because of a lack of players. The Boomers continue to lead the league with an unbeaten record. Reedsport fell to 5-5, tied for fourth with Bandon behind third-place Coquille (6-3).
FALCONS SWEEP PIRATES: Marshfield let its final home games of the season get away from it as Elmira scored a bunch of last-inning runs to make tie games comfortable wins on Thursday in Sky-Em League play.
The Falcons scored eight in the eighth inning in the opener to win 16-9, then scored four in the seventh to win the nightcap 7-3.
Elmira scored three sixth-inning runs to take a 7-6 lead in the opener, then pushed across its eight two innings later for the win in a wild ballgame.
There were a combined 32 hits and 12 errors. Sierra Ward had four hits and scored four runs for the Pirates. Cedar Ward also had four hits and drove in a pair of runs. Michaela Wright had three hits, one a double and one a triple, scored a run and drove one in. Dahlia Soto-Kanui drove in a pair and scored a run despite having no hits.
In the nightcap, Soto-Kanui went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI to lead Marshfield offensively.
Marshfield visits Junction City on Tuesday then finishes up with a doubleheader at Siuslaw on Friday.