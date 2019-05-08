Bandon’s softball team avenged a loss form earlier in the Sunset Conference season, beating host Reedsport 15-6 on Tuesday.
Traylin Arana went 4-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs in the win for the Tigers and had an inside-the-park home run.
Dedra Foster had a double and two singles, two runs and three RBIs. Kadence Teel and Angie Morones also hit doubles in the win. Teel had two RBIs and Morones had two runs and an RBI.
Bandon is 6-5 in league play, while Reedsport is 5-6. Both trail Coquille (6-4) in the race for the league’s third playoff spot and Reedsport hosts Coquille in a huge game Thursday. Bandon visits Siletz Valley on Friday.
TOLEDO 17, COQUILLE 4: The Red Devils kept the game close against the league-leading Boomers until Toledo scored 11 runs in the seventh inning.
Ellie Ekelund had a single and double and scored one of Coquille’s runs. Courtney Sanders had two singles and also scored.
Toledo pounded out eight extra-base hits. Morgan Hinds had two doubles and Hocelyn Hernandez and Cameron Fisher each had a double and triple. Hinds, Hernandez and Hannah Mann had three runs each.
Toledo improved to 11-0 in league play.
JUNCTION CITY 11, MARSHFIELD 0: The Pirates struggled late again as Junction City scored seven runs in the fifth inning to end the game early.
Marshfield managed just one hit in the game, a single by Sierra Ward. She was their only base-runner as Junction City’s Jenna Kister pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Junction City, meanwhile, had 14 hits spread throughout the lineup. Lindsey Stripling had three hits and Abigail Bumcrot won the game with a three-run home run and scored twice. Kamryn Potter had two hits and two RBIs and Lillian Bauer had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
ELMIRA 12, SIUSLAW 1: The Falcons pulled away over the final four innings to beat the host Vikings.
Carly Grossmiller had four hits, four runs and two RBIs and Maranda Hanson had two RBIs and three runs for the Falcons.
Nina Aaron had a single and a double and Lexie Smith drove in Siuslaw’s run.
Baseball
JUNCTION CITY 17, MARSHFIELD 3: The Tigers pounded the visiting Pirates, scoring at least three runs every inning they came to bat in the five-inning contest.
Junction City had 11 hits and took advantage of six walks and five Marshfield errors. Meanwhile, the Pirates managed just three hits off Junction City’s Nick White.
Cameron Olson had a double and Henley Cleveland a single and each scored a run. Dom Montiel had the other run and Ezra Waterman the other hit. Tryce Greiner was credited with an RBI.
Hunter Vancurler had three hits, three runs and four RBIs for the Tigers. Blake Hayes and Johnathan Prescott had four runs each.
Marshfield fell to 2-9 in Sky-Em League play heading into Friday’s doubleheader at Siuslaw. They also host Elmira in a rescheduled doubleheader Monday to finish the season.
Junction City continues to lead the league at 11-2.
SIUSLAW 4, ELMIRA 1: Caleb Hennessee pitched a six-hitter as the Vikings got their first league win, topping the visiting Falcons.
Zach Stinger and Clay Kramer had two hits each for Siuslaw and Jared Northrop had a hit, a run and an RBI.
Elmira is fourth in the league standings at 6-5.
Boys Golf
PIRATES SIXTH: Marshfield finished sixth in the Class 4A District 2 tournament at Tokatee.
Marist Catholic won the team title with a two-day total of 617 and Woodburn (716) and Stayton (722) took the other two berths to the upcoming state tournament.
The Pirates finished at 884, though all four of Marshfield’s players finished strong with their best rounds on Tuesday, coach Scott Banks said.
Luke Inskeep led Marshfield with a two-day total of 177 (98-88). Tanner Koster shot 213, Ben Steward 241 and Cameron Nye 253. Nye improved by an amazing 43 shots Tuesday with a 105 and Marshfield improved by 60 shots as a team.
Marist Catholic had the top two individuals. Nick Watts finished at 1-under (143) and Arnav Reddy at 2-over (146).
HARNDEN IMPROVES: North Bend’s Brody Harnden had a better round Tuesday at the Class 5A regional at Trysting Tree in Corvallis, but came up short of a bid to the state tournament.
Harnden, North Bend’s lone golfer to advance to the regional, shot a 95 on Tuesday after a 101 in the opening round.
Girls Golf
BANDON FOURTH: Bandon finished fourth in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A District 4 tournament at Rogue Valley Country Club, one spot from earning a team berth at state.
St. Mary’s dominated the event, winning by more than 200 strokes with a score of 646. Cascade Christian was second at 869 and Sweet Home third at 1,012. Bandon finished at 1,071 and Marshfield at 1,082.
Ashley Strain led the Tigers with a total of 237 and Melanie Cavanaugh led Marshfield with a two-day score of 244. Brookings-Harbor’s Abby Walker had the top score for the South Coast with a 222 for ninth place and Reedsport’s Madi Kay was next at 232. Coquille’s Rory Sweeney finished at 268.
St. Mary’s had three of the top four, led by medalist Baylee Hammericksen, who finished 1-under for the two days at 143.