Bandon’s baseball team picked up a pair of high-scoring wins at Waldport on Saturday. The Tigers topped the Irish 11-1 and 14-6.
The Tigers had 17 hits in the first game, spread among the entire lineup. Johnny Helms had three hits and three RBIs and Dylan Kamph had three hits, including a pair of doubles. Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said Conner Devine was solid on the mound in relief.
In the second game, Wyatt Dyer had three hits, including two triples, and drove in four runs. Kamph had two more hits and three RBIs.
“All in all, 28 hits and 25 runs is an outstanding doubleheader,” Ferrell said. “Plus we threw seven different guys trying to grow our pitching staff.”
Bandon improved to 7-5 in league play with the wins.
BULLDOGS WIN ONE: North Bend got one win while playing back-to-back doubleheaders in Springfield against Springfield and Thurston on Friday and Saturday.
The Bulldogs won the opener against Springfield 8-6 before falling 11-6 in the nightcap. The two games against the Colts ended with Thurston winning 10-8 and 15-3.
Hunter Wheeling had a strong start for the Bulldogs in their win, pitching into the seventh inning. Bridget Holmes had a two-run home run and picked up the save on the mound.
North Bend led the second game by five runs but couldn’t hold on.
Against Thurston, Wheeling had four hits over the two games, including two doubles.
Carter Brock and Chase Platt both had two hits in the opener and Coleman Compton had two hits in the nightcap.
“We got solid innings out of Jake Newsum and David Roberts in the first game,” North Bend coach Brad Horning said, adding that the defense let the pitching down.
North Bend will play at home for the first time in almost a month when the Bulldogs host Sweet Home for a doubleheader Wednesday. The final scheduled regular-season game is Saturday at Roseburg.
TOLEDO SWEEPS COQUILLE: The Boomers topped the Red Devils 17-5 and 10-2 to keep their lead in the Sunset Conference standings.
Toledo improved to 11-1 and Coquille is 5-5.
REEDSPORT TAKES TWO: The Brave beat Myrtle Point 11-0 and 14-1 to stay just behind Toledo in the league standings at 10-2. Myrtle Point remained winless in league play.
SOFTBALL
BULLDOGS SPLIT: North Bend split a doubleheader at Thurston, winning the opener 5-3 and losing the nightcap 13-10.
In the win, Sara Shore allowed just five hits and walked three, striking out seven.
“It was probably one of her better games of the year,” North Bend coach John Olson said.
Bria Hood scored two runs and Keira Young and Emma Spalding each had two hits. Young had an RBI and a run. Katie Holmes had a hit, a run and an RBI.
In the nightcap, Hood added three more hits and Holmes went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs. Shore also had two hits, two runs and an RBI in the second game.
Rachael Snyder made a couple of great plays in center field, saving the Bulldogs a couple of runs, Olson said. Thurston had one big inning, scoring seven runs in the sixth inning of the second game to deny North Bend a sweep.
“Our trajectory is in the right direction,” Olson said. “The girls are excited. We are going to keep rolling.”
The Bulldogs visit Sweet Home for a doubleheader Wednesday before hosting a twin bill against Douglas on Friday and a single game against Roseburg on Saturday.
MARSHFIELD TAKES TWO: Marshfield swept visiting Siuslaw 14-5 and 12-2 on Friday to improve to 9-3 in Sky-Em League play entering the final week of the regular season.
The Pirates, who have won five games in a row, visit Cottage Grove on Tuesday before hosting first-place Marist Catholic on Friday.
BOOMERS EDGE RED DEVILS: Coquille came close to handing Toledo its first Sunset Conference loss but ended up falling in both games of a doubleheader Saturday as the host Boomers completed a perfect league season.
Toledo won the opener 2-1 and the nightcap 6-3 to finish a perfect 12-0 in league play. Coquille fell to 5-4 with a home game against Myrtle Point on Tuesday and a home doubleheader against Waldport still on the schedule.
TIGERS SWEEP IRISH: Bandon scored at least 20 runs for the third straight game and pounded host Waldport 23-3 and 20-0 in a doubleheader Saturday to wrap up second place in the Sunset Conference.
The Tigers improved to 9-2 with just a Tuesday game at Gold Beach remaining in league play. The Tigers also visit Elkton on Friday.
TRACK & FIELD
REEDSPORT MEET: Gold Beach, Reedsport and Pacific each had winners in the May Showers track meet at Reedsport on Friday.
The meet included eight teams.
Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman won the 1,500 meters in 4 minutes and 45.4 seconds while teammate Jake Westerman won the long jump (17-1 ½). Nelson Wilstead was second in the javelin (135-10).
Pacific’s Hunter Jordan won the 3,000 in 10:34.8 while teammate Jordan Walker won the shot put (37-10).
Zac Roelle won the pole vault (10 feet) and tied for first in the high jump (5-6) for Reedsport.
Natalie Hammand won the girls 3,000 for Reedsport (12:54.8) and was second in the javelin (83-0). Samantha Klier won the discus (84-5) and was second in the shot put (28-8 ½).
Gold Beach’s Kailina Hamilton won the javelin (95-11) and teammate Gabby Perez won the 100 hurdles (18.0).
TENNIS
BULLDOG GIRLS WIN: North Bend’s girls topped host St. Mary’s 6-3 in Medford on Saturday.
North Bend got singles wins by Adrianna Frank, Molly Richcreek, Chelsea Gould and Madeline Groth, as well as a pair of doubles wins by the duo of Trinity Barker and Chloe Moore.
North Bend’s boys fell to the Crusaders 4-2. The Bulldogs got a singles win by Kaileb Pickett and a doubles win by Pickett and Kade Spini.
GIRLS
North Bend 6, St. Mary’s 3
SINGLES: Adrianna Frank, NB, d. Pratheeka Weerakoon, 6-1, 6-0; Nicola Chmelir, SM, d. Molly Richcreek, 6-3, 6-3; Vanessa Fuentes, SM, d. Fernanda Gonzalez, 6-1, 6-2; Molly Richcreek, NB, d. Dalia Ibarra, 8-4; Chelsea Gould, NB, d. Liliana Castillo, 6-3, 7-5; Madeline Groth, NB, d. Morgan Lopiano, 6-3, 6-3.
DOUBLES: Sofia Castillo and Mia Castillo, SM, d. Chelsea Gould and Madeline Groth, 6-2, 6-1; Trinity Barker and Chloe Moore, NB, d. Ella Weston and Annabelle Mayerle, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5); Trinity Barker and Chloe Moore, NB, d. Emily Hauser and Lila Doherty, 8-3.
BOYS
St. Mary’s 4, North Bend 2
SINGLES: Aidan Flaherty, SM, d. Brody Ault, 6-2, 1-6, 10-5; Kaileb Pickett, NB, d. Tom Wang, 6-4, 7-5; Nathan Lemely, SM, d. Kade Spini, 3-6, 6-4. 10-7; Matthew Possoin, SM, d. Beau Parrott, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Kaileb Pickett and Kade Spini, NB, d. Mattehw Poisson and Alex Wilk, 8-6; Logan Diaz McNeal and David Noble, SM, d. Brody Ault and Beau Parrott, 6-2, 6-4.